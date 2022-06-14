Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Police seize 1,000 litres of illicit liquor
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have seized nearly one thousand litres of illicit liquor and impounded 266 vehicles in the run-up to the assembly bypoll in the Rajinder Nagar constituency since May 30, officers aware of the action said on Thursday.
Bypoll to the assembly segment was notified by the election commission on May 25. The seat will go to polls on June 23. and result will be announced on June 26. With the notification of the polls, the model code of conduct comes into force that lays out strict measures for ensuring free and fair conduct of elections.
A senior police officer from the west district said that the police have been taking action to ensure free and fair polls. He further said the constituency falls under the jurisdiction of two police stations -- Naraina and Inder Puri.
According to the data shared by the police, 15 cases have been registered under the Excise Act and over 1,000 litres of illicit liquor has been seized between May 30 and June 13. In the same period, 11 cases under Delhi Prevention of Defacement Property Act, 2007 were also registered, and 266 vehicles were impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, the data showed.
“Before the elections, any vehicle which is found unaccounted for, or is being driven by someone who cannot produce relevant documents is seized by the police to ensure no untoward incident takes place ahead of the polls,” the officer said.
A second officer from the district said that preventive action was being taken on priority. “Any person who is found creating nuisance or ruckus in the area is being handle according to the law,” the officer said.
In addition to the usual pickets, total six specific pickets have been installed in view of upcoming election, the second officer said. “The pickets are essentially installed on the borders of the constituency to keep a watch on the movement of people and material,” the officer said, and added that regular flag march and route march by local police and with paramilitary jawans was also being conducted.
Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said, “We have taken all the necessary action to ensure free, fair and smooth elections. Police play an important role in the execution of polls. Apart from district police, we have also called for companies of central armed police force to increase vigil.”
