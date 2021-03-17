IND USA
Ram Swaroop Sharma, BJP MP from Himachal, found dead at Delhi residence, suicide suspected, say police

Ram Swaroop Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his official residence on North Avenue, Lutyens’ Delhi, on Wednesday morning, the police said
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST

Ram Swaroop Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his official residence on North Avenue, Lutyens’ Delhi, on Wednesday morning, the police said.

Sharma, 62, was a two-time MP -- he won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi in 2014 and 2019. He is survived by his wife and three children.

No suicide note was recovered from the house, said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police spokesperson, adding that the circumstances of the MP’s death were being investigated.

“It looks like a case of suicide, but we are continuing with the probe. We’ll know better once we have the autopsy report and have questioned relevant people,” said Biswal.

Sharma lived with his personal assistant and a cook in his official apartments on North Avenue. “He suffered from ailments such as diabetes and hypertension. He was used to waking up by 4.30am,” Biswal said.

But on Wednesday morning, he didn’t wake up at his usual time and that drew the attention of his staff. “When their calls to him and knocks on the door went unanswered, they dialled the police around 7.45am,” said Biswal.

The police broke into the bedroom to find the MP hanging from the ceiling fan. The police said prima facie, there was no evidence of foul play as the bedroom was locked from inside. The reason behind the extreme step remains unknown.

The autopsy was carried out in the evening after the arrival of Sharma’s wife and son, the spokesperson said.

Condolence messages having been pouring in from several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and party president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

“Shri Ram Swaroop Sharma was a dedicated leader, who was always committed to solving people’s problems. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. Pained by his untimely and unfortunate demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti (sic),” Modi tweeted.

Shah and Nadda too used Twitter to say that they were saddened by the untimely death and offered prayers for the departed soul and words of condolence for Sharma’s family.

Rajat Mitra, a clinical psychologist, said while the reason for the extreme step, in this case, is yet to be ascertained, people experiencing suicidal thoughts need to understand that such feelings are usually momentary.

“People experiencing suicidal tendencies shouldn’t feel compelled to execute their plans as such thoughts go away soon. People must seek help from professionals, friends and relatives as it helps drive away such thoughts. Unlike what suicide victims may believe, life always has options,” said Mitra.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

