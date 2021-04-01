Random Covid-19 testing starts at airport, railway stations and ISBTs

The Delhi government on Wednesday started conducting random Covid-19 tests on domestic passengers arriving at the T3 and T2 terminals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Covid tests are also being conducted at railway stations and interstate bus terminals since the past two-three months but none of the tests conducted at these places was done on the basis of city of origin -- to test passengers from states witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday (Day One of the exercise), the Delhi government randomly picked 660 samples for RT-PCR tests from passengers who landed at the IGI airport, even as officials deployed at railway stations and ISBTs were seen testing mostly those who walked up to their counters. There was no prioritisation or identification of passengers who arrived from states that are witnessing a steep surge in cases such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Gujarat, among others.

To be sure, the DDMA in its March 23 order had stated, “All district disaster management authorities shall conduct random testing (RAT/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from the states where Covid-19 cases are increasing, at all airports, railway stations, interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) and other alighting points (for private buses) in NCT of Delhi.”

When asked about the week’s delay -- the order came on March 23 -- in deploying health teams for random tests at the airport, a senior district official said getting passes for teams and approvals for a space to operate from inside the airport took time.

“We are randomly requesting people to undergo RT-PCR tests. If anyone is not willing, we are not forcing them. At present, we are not able to test on the basis of states having a high Covid caseload as the space we have been allotted is not where people immediately deboard from the aircraft. The only way that can be done is by asking people to show their boarding pass -- we do not know how many will be comfortable showing us these,” said the official, asking not to be named.

If any of the 660 samples are positive, it will be sent for genome sequencing as well and the person will have to undergo a 10 -day mandatory isolation at their scheduled place of stay or an institutional quarantine facility in the city, the official said.

“At T3, we have two teams deployed in the area before the luggage collection zone. At T2, our space is beyond where the passengers collect their luggage, closer to the exit gates,” the official said.

AT RAILWAY STATIONS

At the New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations, the district teams said they are conducting around 2,000 tests daily on inbound passengers. Data of the district, seen by HT, showed that on March 28, the positivity rate among the 2,000-odd incoming passengers at the two railway stations was 1.04%.

“Whosoever is coming, we are testing them. Nobody is being denied a Covid test,” said a district official engaged in Covid tests at the New Delhi railway station and the Old Delhi railway station.

A second district official said random testing at the Kashmere Gate ISBT has been ongoing for almost three months. “We have not been provided with a list of states based on which we would segregate passengers and test them. No such direction was issued,” said the official, asking not to be named.

AT ANAND VIHAR ISBT

At Anand Vihar, a common test camp, located between the ISBT and the Metro station, caters to passengers using either of the three modes of transport -- bus, railways or the Metro. The scene was similar at that camp as well.

“No new camp has been set up. This camp has been operational for several months now. On average, we are testing 1,500 people every day. But these tests are not happening based on the state of origin of travellers. It is voluntary, so whoever comes, we test them,” said the official involved in the Anand Vihar ISBT testing camp.

“Those who are tested through the rapid antigen test get the results on the spot, while those undergoing RT-PCR tests are asked to leave after recording their address and phone number. If their results come positive the next day, the district administration is informed and officials there take the necessary steps thereafter,” the official said.

When asked, the Delhi government did not comment on the matter.