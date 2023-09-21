Rape case filed against head constable in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have registered a case of rape against a head constable, who is married and a father of four, after a 22-year-old woman filed a complaint against him, accusing him of having physical relationship with her on the pretext of marrying her for the last two years.

The first information report (FIR) against the head constable was registered under Indian Penal Code’s section 376 at the Laxmi Nagar police station in east Delhi. The woman lodged the complaint on Wednesday, police said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the east district police said that the woman in her complaint said that she met the head constable, currently posted in a police control room (PCR) in northeast district, in a matter related to a complaint. After that they became friends and the head constable allegedly proposed to marry her.