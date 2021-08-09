Rapid PCR test facility set up at Delhi's IGI Airport

A rapid PCR test facility for Covid-19 has been set up at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to cater to passengers, especially those heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has made the such tests mandatory.

After the UAE lifted restrictions on transit passenger traffic from the sub-continent, the flights resumed from cities like New Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru and Trivandrum from August 7, reports news agency ANI.

"Acting on the latest travel guidelines issued by United Arab Emirates (UAE), Genestrings Diagnostic Centre has set up Rapid PCR test facility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here today. The testing facility will have about 50 Rapid PCR Machines based on ID NOW technology to begin with and is looking at doubling this capacity as the demand increases. Cost per test will be INR 5000 with reports in 45-60 minutes," Dr Gauri Agarwal, Founder-Director, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre told ANI.

She further said that passengers of Indigo, Vistara, Air India, Emirates, Etihad, Fly-Dubai and others will hugely benefit by opening of sector, adding that his will help over 4 lakh passengers stranded due to lockdown.

Here are the latest guidelines:

Travelers are required to undergo a rapid PCR test before boarding flights. The diagnostic centre which is set up at the IGI airport for all Covid-related testing announced on Sunday that it will provide the facility of rapid PCR tests too. According to UAE guidelines, the travelers would also be required to take the Rapid PCR test from approved labs 72 hours before departure to UAE. The travelers will also have to take a rapid Covid-19 test not more than four hours before boarding the flight. The UAE residents will also have to present certificates of being fully vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccines that have been approved by the UAE health authorities, before they are permitted to travel. For travelling to UAE, the passenger must have taken the second dose at least 14 days before departure.