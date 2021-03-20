Ready to accept Centre's conditions on doorstep ration scheme: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he is ready to accept all the conditions of the Centre on doorstep delivery of ration scheme, but won't allow any obstructions.

"The Delhi government will not take any credit for doorstep ration delivery scheme. The Doorstep ration delivery scheme will not have any name. Ready to accept all conditions of Centre but will not allow any obstructions," Kejriwal said, according to news agency PTI.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the subsidised foodgrains being allocated for distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be used for running any state-specific or other scheme under a different name other than NFSA. The same is not permissible under the act. The notification has been issued to the Food and Civil Supplies department of the Delhi government.

Kejriwal said his government had found a solution to deliver the raion at the doorstep of every household.

"A revolutionary scheme was going to start in Delhi from 25th March - Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana. People used to get ration from shops for which they used to face problems and stand in queues," he added.

Under the scheme, the Delhi government plans to provide packaged wheat flour, packaged rice and packaged sugar.

Earlier on Friday, the Centre stopped the doorstep delivery of ration scheme--MMGGRY (Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana) of the Delhi government, scheduled to be launched on March 25.

(with inputs from agencies)