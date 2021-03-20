Home / Cities / Delhi News / Ready to accept Centre's conditions on doorstep ration scheme: Kejriwal
delhi news

Ready to accept Centre's conditions on doorstep ration scheme: Kejriwal

Under the scheme, the Delhi government plans to provide packaged wheat flour, packaged rice and packaged sugar.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Kejriwal said his government had found a solution to deliver the raion at the doorstep of every household.(PTI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he is ready to accept all the conditions of the Centre on doorstep delivery of ration scheme, but won't allow any obstructions.

"The Delhi government will not take any credit for doorstep ration delivery scheme. The Doorstep ration delivery scheme will not have any name. Ready to accept all conditions of Centre but will not allow any obstructions," Kejriwal said, according to news agency PTI.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the subsidised foodgrains being allocated for distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be used for running any state-specific or other scheme under a different name other than NFSA. The same is not permissible under the act. The notification has been issued to the Food and Civil Supplies department of the Delhi government.

Kejriwal said his government had found a solution to deliver the raion at the doorstep of every household.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DU’s first online fest rocked the campus!

Outstation students wowed on first campus visit

International Day of Happiness: Finding joy in others’ smiles

World Sparrow Day: Bringing back our childhood sound of music

"A revolutionary scheme was going to start in Delhi from 25th March - Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana. People used to get ration from shops for which they used to face problems and stand in queues," he added.

Under the scheme, the Delhi government plans to provide packaged wheat flour, packaged rice and packaged sugar.

Earlier on Friday, the Centre stopped the doorstep delivery of ration scheme--MMGGRY (Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana) of the Delhi government, scheduled to be launched on March 25.

(with inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP