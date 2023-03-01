A 50-year-old Gurugram resident was arrested late Tuesday night for allegedly stealing at least 15 flower pots from Shankar Chowk on National Highway 48, and granted bail on Wednesday. The incident came to light after a commuter recorded a video and shared it on social media websites.

Realty agent held for stealing flower pots in Gurugram

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east), said they traced Yadav via the registration number of his vehicle, a Kia Carnival, which was visible in the video. “We received a tip-off from one of his neighbours after which we conducted a raid in Gandhi Nagar and arrested him. We have recovered the stolen plants along with the pots. We have also seized the vehicle, which was registered in his wife’s name,” he said.

Vij said that during questioning Yadav told police that his friend, Nawab Singh, manager of the urban environment division of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), had told him he could pick up the flower pots. He said he was unaware that picking up flower pots even with permission from a department official was a crime.

Police said Singh was terminated from duty based on Yadav’s statement.

“In view of the incident which was captured on video, the concerned staff was terminated from his service”, said a spokesperson of GMDA.

“The action was taken after the suspect revealed his name and said he was called to the spot by Nawab Singh to collect flower pots,” said a senior GMDA official.

“We will record statement of the GMDA official also who was equally involved in the crime,” Vij said, adding that Singh is currently on the run.

The one-minute clip circulating on social media allegedly shows the man, whom police identified as Manmohan Yadav, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Sector 11 and a real estate agent, and his driver near their car bearing a Gurugram number plate, picking up one pot after another and keeping them in their vehicle’s trunk.

Police on Tuesday had registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase 3 police station after they received a complaint from GMDA.

