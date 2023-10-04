Received nod to travel abroad for summit, Delhi mayor tells HC

The Union ministry of external affairs has granted mayor Shelly Oberoi the political clearance to travel to Australia for attending a summit from October 11 to 13, the Delhi high court was informed on Wednesday, after she had sought a direction to the Centre for expediting the permission for her application, which had remained pending since September 22. Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi (ANI)

Taking note of the approval, Justice Subramonium Prasad remarked that the grievance no longer survives and disposed of Oberoi’s plea.

The mayor, in her plea, had argued that any further delay in approving her request might ultimately result in her losing the opportunity to attend the 14th Asia Pacific Cities Summit since the permission would further be followed by other codal formalities, including procurement of visa, logistical arrangements and other itinerary for the visit which would take time.

Contending that there was no plausible reason meriting rejection or delay in her application, she in her plea had said, “The whimsical and capricious manner in which the travel clearances for Indian statesperson are treated is prejudicial not just to the interests of good urban governance but also national interests in global platforms.”

On Wednesday, as soon as the matter was taken up for hearing, advocate Kirtiman Singh, appearing for the Centre, told the court that Oberoi has been granted political clearance.

Objecting to Singh’s statement, Oberoi, appearing through advocate Gautam Narayan said that the clearance was given only after the plea was mentioned before the court.

