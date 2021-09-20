Record 1-day jabs as Capital nears 33% fully vaccinated level

New Delhi: There over 210,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines administered in Delhi on Monday, the most in a single day so far.

The record vaccination came as Delhi closes in on fully inoculating five million adults, which is a third of the 15 million population eligible for a shot.

As of 7pm, the Co-WIN dashboard showed 210,498 doses were administered on Monday, breaking the previous record of 207,000 on June 26.

The data did not reveal the first- and second-dose split for Monday’s vaccinations — this will be available on Tuesday.

In 20 days of September, Delhi administered an average of 134,824 doses a day. In August, the average was 109,738.

Delhi’s record vaccination rate comes after the nationwide record of over 25 million on September 17, when the peak surpassed the previous high by more than twice.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive began on January 16, and in that time, over 11 million people in Delhi - or 75% of the adult population - has received at least one dose, according to the dashboard.

Monday is only the fifth time the number of doses administered in a day has crossed the 200,000 mark. It last happened on on June 26, 27, and 29, and on September 18.

Officials said the spike is because there are now enough doses to meet demand. “Vaccinations have picked up now because we are getting enough doses from the store. During the last couple of months, we used to receive a limited number of jabs,” said a senior district official from West district, asking not to be named.

In May, when the central government opened vaccination for all adults, states were to purchase doses for those between the ages of 18 and 45 at a higher price. The policy was changed on June 21, when the Centre decided to buy 75% of all doses manufactured in the country in a month to provide it free to states for immunising all adults. The other 25% is reserved for the private sector hospitals. The previous policy led to shortages in doses with the vaccine manufacturers having to interact with multiple governments.

After the switch in the policy, there was an initial spurt in vaccination with doses left over from the batch meant to vaccinate those above the age of 45 years being used for the 18 to 45 age group.

But, Delhi ran into shortages soon and the state stopped administering first doses of Covaxin for a month and Covishield for a week when those who received their first dose in May became eligible for their second dose.

Central government officials last week said that 200 million doses of Covishield and 35 million doses of Covaxin will be available in September, which they said will adequately meet states’ demands.

“Vaccination is increasing in the city. A combination of natural immunity from infection and vaccine coverage of over 80% should protect against variants (which do not breach the immunity completely). The second dose has been administered in over 30% of the eligible population, but it will increase further. Fewer people have received their second dose because most have been given Covishield which has a long interval between two doses. Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is still important because even vaccinated individuals can be infected, even if they do not show the symptoms, or they may pass on the infection to unvaccinated individuals who might get a severe disease,” said Dr Nandini Sharma, professor of community medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College.