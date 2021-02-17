Home / Cities / Delhi News / Red Fort violence: Delhi Police arrest mechanic from Pitampura, recover 2 swords
delhi news

Red Fort violence: Delhi Police arrest mechanic from Pitampura, recover 2 swords

As per a video with Delhi Police, 30-year-old Maninder Singh had carried two swords to Red Fort and he was seen swinging them, and that allegedly incited the gathering to cause violence
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Maninder Singh was arrested in Pitampura on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Delhi Police)

A 30-year-old car AC mechanic has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell for his alleged role in the violence at Red Fort during the tractor parade on Republic Day, the police said on Wednesday.

Maninder Singh, a car mechanic, was arrested from near a bus stop in north-west Delhi’s Pitampura on Tuesday, said Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell).

Two swords were also recovered from Singh after a video helped police identify him, the officer said. “He was seen swinging his swords at the Red Fort and that incited the gathering there to cause more mayhem,” said the officer.

The Republic Day violence left several police personnel injured after a group of farmers strayed from the pre-decided route of the tractor parade to reach Red Fort and storm it.

Also Read | Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh taken to Red Fort to recreate sequence of R-Day clashes

Kushwaha said that Singh also ran a sword training school near his home in Pitampura. “He was a regular visitor to the Singhu border protest site and was motivated by speeches made by leaders there,” said Kushwaha. There was, however, no word on how speeches of farmer leaders at Singhu border motivated Singh to allegedly turn violent.

The officer also said that on Republic Day, Singh had taken six other men from his neighbourhood on motorcycles from Singhu border to Red Fort.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP