Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Red light on, gaadi off' initiative to begin from Oct 18: Arvind Kejriwal
delhi news

‘Red light on, gaadi off' initiative to begin from Oct 18: Arvind Kejriwal

In a virtual press briefing, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader noted that the pollution in the city has started "increasing over the last three to four days" due to the stubble burning in the nearby states.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kerjiwal.(HT Photo)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:59 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the 'Red light on, gaadi off' initiative will begin in the Capital from October 18 as he asked commuters to practice this on their own right away in another attempt at reducing air pollution levels, which spike in the winter months. The campaign was first launched last year to save fuel and reduce air pollution in the city and was part of the number of measures by the Delhi government to tackle the annual pollution, which begins with an onset of winters in the city. The air quality further plunges into hazardous levels with festivals like Diwali and Dussehra due to the burning of firecrackers.

In a virtual press briefing, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader noted that the pollution in the city has started "increasing over the last three to four days" due to the stubble burning in the nearby states. "We had started the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative last year... As soon as you stop at a red signal, turn down the engines of your vehicle," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister also asked commuters to "not take out their vehicle at least once a week" and suggested to travel via Metro, bus, or share a vehicle with others" instead. This way, "pollution can be brought down and fuel can be saved," Kejriwal also said quoting experts. He also asked the city’s residents to download the 'Green Delhi' app, which enables people to register complaints about violations of anti-pollution norms. "If you see pollution anywhere in Delhi—a truck causing air pollution, any industry that's causing pollution, waste being burnt—you can complain through the app. Our team will reach the spot and stop the source of pollution," Kejriwal said.

RELATED STORIES

The app was launched in 2020 to combat air pollution.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the burning of firecrackers. The government-led by the AAP has also prohibited effigy burning ahead of the Dussehra festival on October 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Blackout might happen in Delhi': Satyendar Jain points fingers at Centre

Delhi HC rejects PIL challenging Rakesh Asthana’s appointment 

Over 100 dengue cases reported in Delhi so far in October: Report

Impact of stubble fires in Delhi’s air to stay negligible this week
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP