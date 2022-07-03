Reduce GST on plastic alternatives: Delhi govt to write to Centre

New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai held a round-table conference at Thyagaraj Stadium on Sunday to discuss the feasibility and cost of alternatives to single-use plastic (SUP) items.

The conference was attended by members of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the revenue department, market associations, industrial associations, start-ups and self-help groups.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi government is holding a three-day Plastic Vikalp Mela at Thyagraj to find alternatives to 19 banned SUP items across the Capital. These include plastic cutlery, glasses, plates, candy and ice cream sticks, polythene carry bags, and plastic films and wrappers, among others. The fair is also aimed at spreading awareness among people regarding the nationwide ban on SUP that came into effect on July 1 this year. According to Rai, the Delhi government will request the central government to reduce goods and services tax (GST) rates on raw materials used to manufacture alternatives to SUP products.

“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” the minister said, adding that all information regarding the ban is available on the environment department’s website. “There is information on banned items, their alternatives and sources of raw material to manufacture alternatives. If any person needs more information or has any doubts, they can mail their queries to supdoubt@gmail.com,” Rai added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alternatives to the banned items are typically made out of materials such as paper, jute, bamboo, glass, and wood, which cost two to four times higher than their plastic variants on average.

According to Jigish Doshi, president, Plastindia Foundation (an apex body comprising major associations, organizations, and institutions connected with plastic manufacturing), manufacturers of banned SUP items will now require considerable capital to switch over to new machines and alternatives.

“Business units manufacturing standalone products which fall under the banned category will face unprecedented economic issues. Therefore, there is a need to protect such manufacturers and the government needs to extend its support in terms of policy and fiscal incentives,” he said.

“Awareness campaigns will begin in Delhi from Sunday so that people can obtain correct information about banned plastic items. A training session will also be conducted for teams engaged in enforcement work to eliminate any confusion or doubt while implementing the ban. The government will also issue a helpline number to register complaints if anyone is fined for using products that are not banned.” minister Rai further informed. He reached out to citizens for support, and urged them to cooperate and report violations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}