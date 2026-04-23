New Delhi, Residents of over 1,500 unauthorised colonies in the city will be able to apply online for registration of their properties through Swagam portal of the MCD from Friday, officials said. Regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies in Delhi to begin from April 24

The Centre earlier this month rolled out a new policy for the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi on "as is where is" basis.

According to the guidelines, the applicants will log on SWAGAM portal of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for registration of their properties in the identified 1,521 unauthorised colonies.

The applications of property owners who have conveyance deeds or authorisation slips issued earlier by the Delhi Development Authority will apply for regularisation.

Those who do not have conveyance deeds or authorisation slips will be redirected to the PM-UDAY portal through which they will be issued these documents, the officials said.

Under the new policy, the power to issue conveyance deeds or authorisation slips has been transferred from the DDA to the Revenue Department of the Delhi government.

A Revenue Department officer said that dedicated cells under additional district magistrates are being formed for issuing conveyance deeds. The ADMs in the 13 districts will serve as nodal officers for the purpose.

The regularisation process will benefit over 10 lakh households in the 1,521 unauthorised colonies. The DDA earlier issued around 40,000 conveyance deeds and authorisation slips.

A detailed standard operating procedure is being finalised for the regularisation process, the officials said.

Based on the conveyance deeds and authorisation slips, the property owners will be issued regularisation certificates by the MCD through its SWAGAM portal, the officials said.

Afterwards, the property owners using the regularisation certificates will be able to register their properties with the Revenue Department sub-registrars through the National Generic Document Registration System portal, they said.

The entire regularisation process will be online with SWAGAM, PM-UDAY and NGDRS portals serving as a coordinated digital system for submitting applications, getting conveyance deeds and authorisation slips, and registration of properties, they said.

There are over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, out of which 1,521 are being regularised under the new policy.

The remaining 220 colonies are excluded for being located in prohibited areas such as notified forests, ridge, Yamuna flood plains and nearby monuments, or for being affluent in nature.

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