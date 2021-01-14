IND USA
The government school teachers’ association, (GSTA), Delhi, on Wednesday wrote to Sisodia, who is both education and development minister, to repeal the order and put their teachers back on school duty. (Representative Image)(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Relieve us of bird flu duty, say teachers

In a state revenue department order on Tuesday, the government constituted five surveillance teams — each led by a government school teacher and accompanied by two civil defence volunteers — to check the spread of bird flu in Delhi.
By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:18 AM IST

The Delhi government has deployed school teachers besides civil defence volunteers at various borders to check and report any illegal transportation of poultry or live birds into Delhi. Teachers, however, urged deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday to withdraw the order.

In a state revenue department order on Tuesday, the government constituted five surveillance teams — each led by a government school teacher and accompanied by two civil defence volunteers — to check the spread of bird flu in Delhi.

The viral infection was confirmed in the city on Monday after more than 150 while birds were found dead in various parts of the capital, prompting the Delhi government to shut the Ghazipur poultry market for 10 days and ban the import of live birds without a valid health certificate and the sale of packaged or processed chicken.

The teams have been asked to stay put at the borders from 8 pm to 6 am, something that has not gone down well with teachers. These teams have been deployed at Auchandi Border, Saboli border, Safiabad border, Lampur border and Muneerpur border — entry points from where most of the poultry or live birds arrive in Delhi.

The government order states that the teams have to ensure that no vehicle carrying live poultry birds in Delhi is allowed to enter without a valid veterinary health certificate from an authorised veterinarian of the concerned state government, declaring the farm of origin of birds as free from any infection and contagious disease of birds. They were also asked to prevent the entry or sale of dressed, processed or canned chicken and its products in the Capital.

The government school teachers’ association, (GSTA), Delhi, on Wednesday wrote to Sisodia, who is both education and development minister, to repeal the order and put their teachers back on school duty.

“The revenue department has deputed government school teachers on Delhi borders to check for and to prevent the spread of bird flu under day/night duty. Moreover, teachers have been mostly assigned midnight hours of this duty,” read the letter signed by Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary, GSTA.

“Sir, the teaching community selflessly served when the government and the citizens needed them for Covid-19 prevention. But the revenue department is now taking advantage of the situation and just harassing teachers into unjustified duties... I request you to intervene and stop such deputation of teaching community...,” it stated.

The Delhi government did not respond to queries regarding the teachers’ demand.

A teacher deputed at the borders said there was no detailed brief on what is allowed.

“As of now the order has not been taken back, so I have to report at the border and perform my duty. But I am not sure what exactly we are supposed to do. Will the vehicles even stop on our insistence? We as school teachers know nothing about a health certificate issued by a veterinarian,” the teacher said.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ridge recorded a minimum of 2.4 and 3.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.
delhi news

Minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Visibility levels dropped to 100 metres at Palam and 201 metres at Safdarjung due to "dense" to "moderate" fog in the morning, an IMD official said.
Close
With the induction of 100 new buses, DMRC will have 274 feeder buses plying on around 30 routes. The DMRC is also in the process of resuming the feeder bus service by addressing the concerns of feeder service operators.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Metro will get 50 e-buses for feeder service by April

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:21 AM IST
The feeder service, which is crucial for last-mile connectivity, has been shut since last March, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, and DMRC is planning to restart the service soon.
Close
High levels of ammonia in the Yamuna had prompted the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to reduce or stop water production at its plants at least five times last year.(AFP PHOTO.)
delhi news

Yamuna pollution on top court radar again

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:18 AM IST
The bench noted that the Constitution and judicial decisions of the past have given municipalities the mandate of setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) and stopping effluents from reaching surface water.
Close
Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said they had to hold sessions with parents to convince them that all safety norms would be followed. (Representative Image)
delhi news

A contactless Republic Day parade in store for students

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:52 AM IST
As in previous years, three groups of students will perform at Rajpath this year — Delhi Tamil Education Association (DTEA) Senior Secondary schools, Mount Abu Public School and Vidya Bharti School from Rohini, and Government Girls Senior Secondary School B-2 Yamuna Vihar.
Close
This is the second time this season that the Delhi residents are experiencing a sharp drop in temperatures, with the previous cold spell occurring around the end of 2020 in which the minimum temperature on New Year’s Day dropped to 1.1°C – the lowest temperature recorded in the city in 14 years. (Representative Image)
delhi news

Delhi shivers as 2nd cold wave sets in, lows to stay around 3-4°C: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:45 AM IST
Cold wave conditions are expected to continue in Delhi-NCR for at least the next five days, according to scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while pollution levels are likely to further worsen and may even reach the “severe” zone in the coming days.
Close
Several principals said the decision will be vital for students who need personal attention from teachers. (Representative Image)(HT file)
delhi news

Caution, relief as kids weigh return to school

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:42 AM IST
The students’ return to campuses will be “completely optional for parents”, and attendance will not be mandatory, the government said in its announcement on Wednesday.
Close
The 75 include prominent hospitals such as Lok Nayak, BL Kapoor, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, AIIMS, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Fortis Escorts Institute, and Safdarjung Hospital. (Representative Image)(via REUTERS)
delhi news

City vaccine centres down to 75 from 89

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:32 AM IST
Initially, the central government had approved 5,000 vaccination locations across India, of which 89 were in Delhi. On Wednesday, the Centre reduced the number of locations for the inaugural day (Saturday) from 5,000 to 2,934, with which the number of centres in Delhi also reduced to 75.
Close
Officials aware of the development said the boxes were shifted to a temperature-controlled facility in cargo terminals and were then shipped out. (Representative Image)
delhi news

20k Covaxin doses land in city; final prep underway for V-Day

By Prawesh Lama, Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:27 AM IST
This comes a day after 264,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, reached the Capital. The first doses will be administered on Saturday.
Close
The government school teachers’ association, (GSTA), Delhi, on Wednesday wrote to Sisodia, who is both education and development minister, to repeal the order and put their teachers back on school duty. (Representative Image)(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Relieve us of bird flu duty, say teachers

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:18 AM IST
In a state revenue department order on Tuesday, the government constituted five surveillance teams — each led by a government school teacher and accompanied by two civil defence volunteers — to check the spread of bird flu in Delhi.
Close
The Delhi government had on Monday confirmed the spread of avian influenza in the Capital, shut the Ghazipur wholesale poultry market for 10 days, and banned the entry of live birds into the city without proper health certification from authorised veterinarians.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
delhi news

MCDs ban sale, stocking of poultry; eateries can’t serve chicken or eggs

By Sweta Goswami, Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:45 AM IST
The orders, issued separately by the three civic bodies, stated that the rules were applicable with immediate effect, and that any violation would attract penal action or cancellation of the meat trade licences.
Close
Kejriwal said, “There are a lot of people who would not be able to afford the vaccine. I had appealed to the Centre to provide free vaccine to all the people of the country… If the Centre doesn’t do it, the Delhi government will provide free vaccine to all the residents of Delhi.”(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Free vaccine for all residents of Delhi: Kejriwal

By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:36 AM IST
The comments by Kejriwal came three days before the vaccination drive is set to kick start across the country – with healthcare workers chosen as the first priority group, to be followed by frontline workers.
Close
Environmentalists earlier have stated that the reason for the frothing could be the release of certain gases when reacting with few specific bacteria.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Toxic foam continues to float near Yamuna River bank in Delhi

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Local residents told ANI that the day-before-yesterday the white forth formed a layer making it impossible for anybody to stand near the river bank.
Close
According to officials, around 30 lakh vehicles need to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers. Two-wheelers don't need the stickers that identify the fuel type.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Transport dept to launch drive to check HSRP, colour-coded sticker compliance

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:17 PM IST
All vehicles in Delhi are required to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers to determine their engine and fuel type as per various court and government orders.
Close
Earlier, NDMC banned sale of poultry or processed chicken meat(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi's East, South municipal corporations ban sale of chicken

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Testing of samples of dead crows and ducks had confirmed bird flu cases in the national capital on Monday, prompting the Delhi government to impose a ban on sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city.
Close
Activists of the Dal Khalsa radical Sikh organization burn copies of recent agricultural reforms during a demonstration. (AFP Image )
delhi news

At makeshift Singhu border gurudwara, protesters honour those who died

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:27 PM IST
A temporary Gurudwara has been set up at the Singhu border, where the farmers are protesting.
Close
