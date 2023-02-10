Removal from post not legal, think tank vice-chair tells HC

Vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) Jasmine Shah on Thursday told the Delhi high court that lieutenant governor (LG) reference to the President, in connection to his removal from the post and sealing of his office, was not in accordance with law.

Shah, who headed the policy think tank of the AAP government, has moved court challenging the sealing of his office on November 17, 2022 by SDM, Civil Lines, following an order from the Delhi government planning department. The office was subsequently sealed to prevent its alleged “misuse by Shah for political gains”, according to the planning department order.

During the last hearing on December 13, the LG told the court that due to differences in opinion, the dispute between him and city government on the removal of Shah has been referred to the President on November 30, and decision is yet to be taken.

Arguing before justice Prathiba M Singh, Shah, through senior counsel Rajiv Nayyar, contended that the matters of appointment in the present instance fall within the domain of the chief minister, which has been recognised by the LG as well, and there was thus “no basis” for the orders under challenge.

Nayyar said that neither the LG nor the director of planning had the power to pass the order of his removal and restrict him from discharging functioning as DDCD vice-chairperson.

The court said that it will hear the matter again on March 15.

Earlier, the LG told the court that chief minister Kejriwal, despite being aware that Shah’s matter was now required to be decided by the President, issued an order on December 8 directing the planning department to immediately recall its earlier order to restrain Shah from DDCD work.