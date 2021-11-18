Remove squatters from Kalkaji Mandir, orders Delhi high court

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has issued a slew of directions on the functioning of the Kalkaji temple including the removal of shopkeepers and their families who have started residing in the mandir premises illegally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justice Prathiba M Singh, in an order of Monday, said that the shopkeepers or their families also cannot reside in the mandir complex. The court said this conduct is “impermissible” and is nothing but unauthorized encroachment and trespass into the mandir’s premises.

“Accordingly, the administrator, with the cooperation of the Delhi Police and the SDMC, is permitted to take action for removal of all the unauthorized encroachments within the Kalkaji Mandir premises within two weeks. If any of the shopkeepers and illegal residents in the Mandir premises are entitled to seek alternate accommodation, the DUSIB may consider their request and provide alternate premises on humanitarian grounds.

“However, it is made clear that the pendency of any application for alternate accommodation before DUSIB shall not come in the way of the removal of encroachments and unauthorized construction of shopkeepers from the Mandir premises,” the court said in a 16-page order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court, while hearing a bunch of pleas on various issues like cleanliness, puja rights and collection of offerings, also ordered that South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to inspect the toilet complexes at least twice a day for the next 15 days to ensure the maintenance of the cleanliness and hygiene of the toilet complexes.

With respect to the disposal of garbage, the court has directed the SDMC to conduct an inspection along with the administrator, Rtd Justice JR Midha to ensure that adequate steps are taken to ensure garbage disposal at the Mandir premises, and the same takes place at least three times a day.

“The SDMC shall also ensure that adequate garbage bins are provided in the premises for collection and disposal of garbage,” the court noted in a 16-page order passed on November 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The directions were passed pursuant to the report submitted by the administrator Midha highlighting various issues including sanitation, drinking water facility, encroachment of the vendors, fire safety etc.

Taking note of the suggestions made by the administrator that a fire audit is required in the temple, the court asked Delhi Fire Services to conduct an inspection of the mandir premises and submit a report on the steps that would be required for ensuring access for fire tenders and for the maintenance of fire safety in and around the Mandir premises

During the hearing, the court’s notice was brought to a video of some police officials assaulting a devotee during the Navratras. The court issued directions to the DCP of Delhi Police to ensure that adequate personnel are posted at the temple, along with women constables also.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The judge further added that the same set of constables should not be deployed at the mandir and the set needs to be changed at least twice a month.

Among other directions, the court said that a medical centre should be run continuously at the Kalkaji Mandir premises to cater to the devotees who visit the temple round the year.

The court also directed the Delhi Jal Board to send a team to the mandir for inspection and take immediate steps for laying down a temporary pipeline for uninterrupted supply of drinking water to the devotees in the Mandir, as also for running water supply to the toilet complexes.

The administrator’s finding had said that there are three piyaos in the mandir premises, however, regular water is not being made available by the Delhi Jal Board, or any of the baridaars, or even the Shri Kalkaji Mandir Prabandhak Sudhar Committee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The matter would be heard on December 7.