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Repair work at Chandrawal plant to impact water supply across key areas

Chandrawal water treatment plant will face disruptions on April 15-16, affecting water supply in central and north Delhi areas, warns DJB.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 04:52 am IST
By Paras Singh, New Delhi
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The operations of the Chandrawal water treatment plant are once again likely to be impacted, leading to partial water supply disruption in central and north Delhi areas, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Tuesday.

The supply will remain disrupted or available at low pressure on April 15 and 16 in areas such as Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar and Baljeet Nagarl. (Representative photo)

The water utility said supply will remain disrupted or available at low pressure on April 15 and 16 in areas such as Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, parts of the Cantonment, Civil Lines, and the area around Hindu Rao Hospital.

“Due to some urgent emergency works, there will be a shutdown of Chandrawal Water Works-2 on April 15 for six hours from 10am onwards. Therefore, potable water supply from Chandrawal Water Works will remain affected or available at low pressure on April 15 and 16,” the DJB said in a statement.

A senior DJB official said the disruption is not likely to be of the magnitude seen last month and repairs are likely to be completed soon. “Last month, the entire pump room was flooded and motors were damaged. The scale is much smaller this time,” the official said.

DJB has advised people in the catchment areas to make judicious use of water. “Residents may contact emergency numbers to procure water tankers,” the DJB statement said.

 
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