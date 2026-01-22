Repeat offender arrested for snatching US national’s iPhone in Chandni Chowk

A 33-year-old repeat offender was arrested for allegedly snatching the iPhone of a 37-year-old US national in north Delhi’s Chandni Chowk on January 15, police said on Wednesday. The victim had gone to the area for shopping. The stolen iPhone 14 was recovered from him, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia. (Representational image)

The late-night snatching outside Omaxe mall was captured on CCTV, which showed the foreigner chasing the scooter-borne suspect.

The accused, identified as Tausif alias Toshif, a resident of Ajmeri Gate, was arrested on January 19 while allegedly planning another snatching. The stolen iPhone 14 was recovered from him, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia.

“During interrogation, he confessed to another mobile phone snatching near Old Delhi railway station on January 12, three days before the Chandni Chowk incident,” Banthia said.

Police registered a case on the complaint of Jing Teng, the US national, and scanned over 50 CCTV cameras in the area to trace the suspect. Clear images from the footage helped confirm his identity with the help of informers, leading to his arrest, the DCP said.

The scooter used in the crime was also recovered. Toshif, a Kamla Market police station area resident, is a repeat offender with 10 previous cases of robbery and snatching over the past 15 years. He was last released from jail in October, Banthia added.