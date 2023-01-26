Republic Day tableaux put states’ heritage and culture at the forefront

From Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya; to the burgeoning tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir; to multiple states depicting their interpretations of “Nari Shakti”, a total of 23 tableaux- 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments- showcased India’s diverse culture at the Republic Day parade at New Delhi’s Kartavya Path on Thursday. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Egyptian President were among the host of dignitaries that headlined the event on India’s 74’th Republic Day.

The Uttar Pradesh tableau depicted the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya held in October 2022 where more than 15 lakh diyas had been used to illuminate the banks of the river. “The side panels of the tableau depict ‘Ram Ki Paidi’ on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya and a big ‘Deepotsav Dwar’ has been erected. It also has a sculpture of Maha Rishi Vasishtha,” a senior Uttar Pradesh government official said.

Jammu and Kashmir’s tableau had the theme ‘Naya Jammu & Kashmir’ and focussed on the tourism potential of the union territory. It showcased sculptures of leopards, Kashmiri stags locally called Hangul, tulip gardens and lavender cultivation. The float also showcased mud-houses being promoted by the government to promote eco-friendly tourism, as well as the Amarnath shrine and the skiing destination of Gulmarg.

“Nari shakti” was a running theme for the tableaux of multiple states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Tripura. Karnataka for instance highlighted the achievements of Sulagitti Narasamma, a mid-wife that has worked in the villages of rural Karnataka and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2018 ; Tulsi Gowda Halakki, better known in the state as Vruksha Maate (mother of trees); and environmentalist Salumarada Timmakka.

Karnataka information department commissioner P S Harsha said: “The tableau is showcasing the achievements of the women achievers who have brought glory to the state.”

Kerala combined the theme of “Nari Shakti” with folk traditions of empowerment, including women performing Kalaripayattu, a martial art with a rich history. The float highlighted the work of Karthyayani Amma, the winner of Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2020, and Nanchiyamma, the tribal woman that won the national film award for playback singing in 2022.

Tamil Nadu’s tableau had a statue of the poet Avvaiyar, a symbol for women’s empowerment in Tamil literature and the statue of Veeramangal Velu Naachiar, the queen of Sivaganga who waged war against the East India Company, riding on a horse. Among the other eminent women that found representation on the tableau were carnatic singer M S Subbulakshmi, Bharatanatyam exponent Tanjore Balasaraswati and social reformer and doctor Muthulakhmi Reddy.