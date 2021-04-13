'Request Centre to cancel CBSE exams': Kejriwal amid spike in Covid-19 cases

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations and said some alternative methods could be thought of. "6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives and health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams," Kejriwal said.

He added that children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. "Some alternative methods could be thought of. But CBSE exams should be cancelled," he said, according to news agency ANI.

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia has asked schools to postpone the ongoing CBSE class 10 and 12 practical exams till at least April 20. “We have advised schools to consult with their external examiners and postpone the remaining CBSE class 10 and 12 practical exams for a while. Only one or two practical exams are left in a majority of schools and we have advised them to reschedule these to after April 20”, he said.

All colleges and coaching centres in the city will also be shut, due to the pandemic, Sisodia said.

This comes days after the Delhi government ordered suspension of all in-person academic activities in city schools, leaving board students confused about their practical exams.

The CBSE classes 10 and 12 practical exams have started from March 1. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the CBSE has allowed the schools to complete the practicals by the last date of the theory exams, which is June 11.