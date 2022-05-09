Central Vista revamp: Residential facilities, offices to make KG Marg shift this Aug

Offices and residential facilities at Transport Bhawan, Shram Shakti Bhawan and Raksha Bhawan will start shifting to two upcoming multi-storeyed towers in Kasturba Gandhi Marg by the end of August to make way for the construction of office spaces as part of the Central Vista revamp, said two senior officials of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), adding that the existing buildings will be razed to make way for the construction of chambers for Members of Parliament and one of the 10 Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings.

A senior CPWD official said the construction work of the ₹351-crore General Pool Office Accommodation (GPOA) building project, which includes the new buildings in Kasturba Gandhi Marg, started in 2020.

“The construction work of the two towers at KG Marg is in advance stages and will be completed by June end. Once the offices shift to these new buildings, the demolition of Transport Bhawan, Shram Shakti Bhawan and Raksha Bhawan will be taken up,” said a senior CPWD official.

According to the plan, the MP chambers will come up where Transport Bhawan and Shram Shakti Bhawan are located. The Raksha Bhawan, the residential facility for senior Defence officers, will pave the way for the construction of one of the 10 CCS buildings on Mansingh Road.

In addition to offering residential facilities, the two GPOA buildings at KG Marg will house offices of the Union ministry of road transport and highways, tourism ministry, skill development, and entrepreneurship ministry, among others.

“A nine-storey building will have residential accommodation for Defence officers. All the officers living at the National Defence College’s residential accommodation will shift here. Close to 93 flats will be provided at the building,” said the official.

“All government offices will be shifted temporarily to the second 10-storey building. The building will have sitting space for close to 2,300 employees. Both buildings will have parking space for around 600 vehicles,” said the official.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two Defence office complexes at KG Marg and Africa Avenue. These office complexes, the official said, have been constructed to provide temporary space to government offices till the time the 10 CCS buildings are ready.

As part of the ₹13,500 crore Central Vista redevelopment project, the Centre is constructing new office spaces for all 51 ministries, Vice President and Prime Minister’s residences, Executive Enclave that will include the Prime Minister’s Office and redevelopment work on the Central Vista Avenue.

The construction work of three CCS buildings, which are coming up where Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) was located, started last year in November.

The ₹3,141 crore project is expected to be completed by December 2023.

The work at Vice President’s Enclave is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The construction work of ₹1,119-crore executive enclave, which includes PMO, Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat, was awarded recently.