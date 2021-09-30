Restaurant in saree controversy shut down

South Delhi restaurant, Aquila in Khel Gaon Marg that sparked controversy for barring entry to a guest as she was dressed in a saree has shut down. The incident that received severe criticism on social media, involved a city resident, Anita Choudhary who was allegedly refused entry at the restaurant. As per the closure notice issued by South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the restaurant is now shut. However, the notice has no mention of the saree incident. It states that it was operating without a proper trade license.

In a statement to PTI, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Mukesh Suryan said, “The Aquila restaurant was operating without a proper licence. It has now been shut after we issued a closure notice. We are also exploring other actions including imposing a penalty in accordance with the DMC (Delhi Municipal Corporation) Act against the eatery as it was functioning without approval from the civic body.”

During the investigation, a public health inspector also found out that the restaurant was running under unhygienic conditions. Moreover, there was also a case of encroachment on public land.

The diner

Anita Choudhary is pleased with the decision and how the incident gained momentum with the social media outrage. She says, “I am thankful to social media the kind of the support I received. I never thought itna momentum create hoga. I felt very insulted. Inki sirf ek galti nahi hui. Irregularities kaafi thi. The norms were not followed. Rules and regulations were against the Indian culture and costume.The rules will be as per the laws of the land, not of personal choice. I am happy with the decision.”

Restaurant owner

The owners do not wish to issue an official statement on the occurrence. However, one of the owners said, “I am very disturbed with the incident. I don’t want to issue any statement. What has happened, has happened. I don’t want to make any comment. I want to apologise for the incident.” Furthermore, according to the PR official, “The restaurant is shut temporarily for two weeks. The protocols were not being followed, the incident has nothing to do with saree episode.”