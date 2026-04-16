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Restaurateur, close associate of Bisnoi, Godara gangsters, held for arms trafficking

A 31-year-old restaurateur linked to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara was arrested for arms trafficking and extortion in Delhi.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:44 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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New Delhi: A 31-year-old restaurateur and a close associate of gangsters – Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara – was arrested by the crime branch for allegedly being a key operative of a transnational arms trafficking and terror module, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

One semi-automatic Italy-made Beretta pistol and five cartridges were recovered from the arrested businessman, who also allegedly acted as a “settlement facilitator” between extortionists and businessmen. (Representative photo)

One semi-automatic Italy-made Beretta pistol and five cartridges were recovered from the arrested businessman, who also allegedly acted as a “settlement facilitator” between extortionists and businessmen, as well as other financially well-placed individuals, who received extortion calls through international numbers and threatened in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang, the police said.

The arrest of the businessman is in continuation with the arrest of the 12 people in the past couple of months for being affiliated with Pakistan’s ISI-backed network, being run by fugitive mastermind Shahbaz Ansari. The businessman is the 13th person to have been arrested for allegedly being linked to the network, said joint commissioner of police (crime) Surendra Kumar.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the businessman, a Delhi resident, runs a restaurant in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar and is also a close friend of an accused earlier arrested in the case related to the murder of 56-year-old utensil businessman, Sunil Jain, who was shot dead in Farsh Bazar owing to a “mistaken identity” in 2024.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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