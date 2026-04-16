Restaurateur, close associate of Bisnoi, Godara gangsters, held for arms trafficking

New Delhi: A 31-year-old restaurateur and a close associate of gangsters – Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara – was arrested by the crime branch for allegedly being a key operative of a transnational arms trafficking and terror module, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

One semi-automatic Italy-made Beretta pistol and five cartridges were recovered from the arrested businessman, who also allegedly acted as a “settlement facilitator” between extortionists and businessmen. (Representative photo)

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One semi-automatic Italy-made Beretta pistol and five cartridges were recovered from the arrested businessman, who also allegedly acted as a “settlement facilitator” between extortionists and businessmen, as well as other financially well-placed individuals, who received extortion calls through international numbers and threatened in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang, the police said.

The arrest of the businessman is in continuation with the arrest of the 12 people in the past couple of months for being affiliated with Pakistan’s ISI-backed network, being run by fugitive mastermind Shahbaz Ansari. The businessman is the 13th person to have been arrested for allegedly being linked to the network, said joint commissioner of police (crime) Surendra Kumar.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the businessman, a Delhi resident, runs a restaurant in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar and is also a close friend of an accused earlier arrested in the case related to the murder of 56-year-old utensil businessman, Sunil Jain, who was shot dead in Farsh Bazar owing to a “mistaken identity” in 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} The police invoked relevant sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police invoked relevant sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The businessman is accused of being associated with the transnational criminal network allegedly linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and his erstwhile close associate Rohit Godara. He used to receive consignments of illegal arms and ammunition. His name also surfaced in the killing of gym owner Nadir Shah outside the gym in Delhi’s Greater Kailash in 2024, the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The businessman is accused of being associated with the transnational criminal network allegedly linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and his erstwhile close associate Rohit Godara. He used to receive consignments of illegal arms and ammunition. His name also surfaced in the killing of gym owner Nadir Shah outside the gym in Delhi’s Greater Kailash in 2024, the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Investigation revealed that the businessman allegedly came in contact with fugitive gangster Rashid alias Cablewala while in Dubai in 2023 through a common intermediary. He also used to visit Bangkok to meet Rashid,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Investigation revealed that the businessman allegedly came in contact with fugitive gangster Rashid alias Cablewala while in Dubai in 2023 through a common intermediary. He also used to visit Bangkok to meet Rashid,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The officer said the businessman is also associated with online gambling operations. His involvement in digital betting ecosystems allegedly enabled him to establish contacts with individuals facing extortion threats as well as criminal handlers operating from abroad, the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer said the businessman is also associated with online gambling operations. His involvement in digital betting ecosystems allegedly enabled him to establish contacts with individuals facing extortion threats as well as criminal handlers operating from abroad, the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karn Pratap Singh ...Read More Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. Read Less

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