Restrictions on Chhath celebrations have hurt community, says Manoj Tiwari

North East Delhi member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari on Friday said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal should allow Chhath Puja celebrations in the Capital, a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) disallowed residents of the city from marking festivities in public places.

Tiwari, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Purvanchali face in Delhi, said the decision to disallow celebrations hurt the sentiments of the community.

The former Delhi BJP chief met members of Chhath Puja committees on Friday to discuss the DDMA’s ban on celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Tiwari questioned the ban and said that the situation has returned to almost normal (the number of Covid-19 cases in the Capital is low) and all services are being reopened, including weekly markets, and large gatherings are being allowed.

He later tweeted, “1.8 crore people have got vaccinated…weekly markets, Metro, buses, theatre, liquor vends etc. are all open, then why can’t people celebrate Chhath while following Covid-19 restrictions, @ArvindKejriwal? Please meet and provide a solution.”

In a recent order, DDMA banned Chhath Puja celebrations, even as it allowed Ramleela and Dussehra, Durga Puja celebrations, with restrictions.

Chhath Puja, a three-day festival, will be celebrated between November 8 and 10 this year. It is popular in states such as Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. There is a significant presence of the Purvanchal community in Delhi.

Spokespersons from the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor’s office did not respond to requests for comment.