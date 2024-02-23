Retired banker killed, granddaughter hurt as car hits scooter in Delhi’s Dwarka

A 69-year-old retired manager of a nationalised bank was killed and his four-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter suffered a face fracture after their scooter was allegedly hit by a speeding luxury car in Dwarka Sector-17 area in southwest Delhi on Wednesday, officials aware of the said on Friday. Arun Kumar

Police identified the deceased as Arun Kumar, a resident of Dwarka Mor, and his granddaughter as Shreedha Goswami.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The incident took place when they were returning home from the school where Shreedha studies. The car driver fled the spot following the accident, police said, and added that they were in the process of identifying the vehicle and arresting the suspect who was behind the wheels.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that multiple teams were formed to identify the offending vehicle and arrest its driver. “The offending vehicle and the errant driver will be found soon,” he added.

While police said that they are yet to ascertain the make and model of the car, the victims’ family members said that eyewitnesses claimed that it was a black Mercedes, which jumped traffic signals and sped away after hitting the scooter from behind.

“We have got at least four eyewitnesses who have seen the Mercedes hitting my father-in-law’s scooter. We checked the CCTV cameras around the spot, but found nothing. However, we have footage of other cameras showing the Mercedes moving at a high speed and jumping a traffic signal. Till now, the police have not updated us about the vehicle,” Shreedha’s father Prashant Goswami said.

“Arun Kumar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death and injuries was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 279, 337 and 304 A at the police station,” said Singh.

Kumar retired from a nationalised bank and his last posting as a branch manager was at Deoghar in Jharkhand. He lived with his wife, Anita Devi, at their Dwarka Mor residence. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

“I drop my daughter to school every morning. On Wednesday, my wife and I were busy and so, my father-in-law went to pick her up from school. He was on his scooter and my daughter was on the vehicle, standing in front, when it was hit by the car. My father-in-law suffered multiple fractures in his ribs and back. He succumbed to his injuries the next day. My daughter suffered a fracture on the bone below her eye,” said Goswami, adding that his father-in-law was wearing a helmet while riding the scooter.