Revisit Jantar Mantar: A revolution with murals

A place that has come to be known as the nucleus of dissent, the spirit of protest resides here at Jantar Mantar. The historical landmark recently got a makeover and its peripheral walls now pay tribute to some of the greatest freedom fighters of our country. Needless to say, the murals only add more meaning to the ethos of this iconic site, which has witnessed many public discourses.

India’s freedom struggle adorns one of its walls, adding to the yesteryear charm and contemporary relevance of this place that houses architectural astronomy instruments. Yogesh Saini from Delhi Street Art, which conceived and executed the wall art project, informs, “The New Delhi Municipal Council approached us a few weeks back saying that an old run-down wall right next to Jantar Mantar had been recently restored and repaired and that they would like some quality wall murals to be painted on it in accordance with the 75 years celebration of India’s Independence. We suggested a theme that encompassed women and men freedom fighters set amid the heritage monuments of Delhi; including some contemporary ones like the new Parliament building, War Memorial etc.”

The mural also has images of some heritage monuments of Delhi, including contemporary ones such as the new Parliament building and the War Memorial. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

“Now we have this lovely space on Tolstoy Marg, which many Delhiites and visitors walk or drive past everyday. And as they pass by, they appreciate this work of art and take back a few memories from these works that honour India’s freedom struggle. This has not only beautified a prime space close to Jantar Mantar but also made it a cleaner, colourful and safer promenade,” adds Saini.

The makeover gives many a chance to delve into the history of Jantar Mantar. And Surekha Narain, a city-based heritage walk leader, explains: “It was built by the Maharaja of Jaipur, Maharaja Jai Singh II, there is one each in Mathura, Varanasi, Ujjain, and Jaipur. It’s a prominent piece of Rajput history in Delhi that we have. The kind of astronomical instruments it has, like the sundial, already makes it popular among visitors... Over the years, because it was centrally located, it grew to be a place for protest.”

Jantar Mantar is one of Delhi’s most prominent places that has become a hub of public discourses. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

Adding to the historical relevance of this structure, Medhavi Gandhi, a Delhi-based heritage expert, shares, “Built as an observatory in the 18th century, the Jantar Mantar has been witness to the formation of India (as it survived the 1857 destructions). And I don’t just mean the formation of an independent nation in 1947, but a nation that continues to be built each day.” Talking about the monument’s identity today as that of a protest site, she continues: “It happened as the demonstrations moved from the historic Old Delhi to Lutyens’ Delhi. It represents an India that has been born out of these. For any democracy, dissent is essential, and it tells us that nation building is in progress... Jantar Mantar is home to millions, who over the years have participated in this nation building exercise. Looking at the paintings of our country’s martyrs on the outer walls is a reminder that it took each voice to bring us our freedom. And upholding it, is every citizen’s responsibility. No individual is alone at Jantar Mantar, and every voice is heard. In the layered history of Delhi, Jantar Mantar’s history is the legacy we owe to our future generations.”

