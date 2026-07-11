Road surface peels off on new eight-lane Greater Noida ROB

NOIDA: An eight-lane railway overbridge, opened just two weeks ago in Greater Noida, failed to withstand the first monsoon spell as a portion of the road surface peeled off due to the recent downpour, drawing flak from citizens.

Built at around ₹194 crore, the overbridge aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity between Greater Noida West and Greater Noida, said officials. (HT photo)

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Officials said the incident has exposed the road’s construction quality as the top layer of asphalt on one carriageway has worn out, causing rough patches and an uneven surface.

The 1.6-km-long overbridge, constructed by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), was opened to the public on June 24. Officials said it connects Makoda and Tilapta villages and is a key link between Gaur Chowk and residential sectors such as Zeta 1, Eta 1 and Delta 1.

Built at around ₹194 crore, the overbridge aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity between Greater Noida West and Greater Noida, said officials.

Ashok Kumar, a resident of Sector 1, said he noticed the damaged stretch on Thursday while travelling from the Greater Noida authority office towards Tilapta. “The bituminous road surface failed to withstand even the first spell of monsoon rain. The road has started breaking within days of its inauguration, raising serious concerns about the quality of construction. It also raises questions about whether proper quality checks were carried out by the officials before the project was opened to the public,” said Kumar.

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar said he has written to DFCCIL and the Union railways ministry, urging them to inspect the site and take corrective action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar said he has written to DFCCIL and the Union railways ministry, urging them to inspect the site and take corrective action. {{/usCountry}}

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A motorist, Amit Chauhan, said the condition of the newly constructed road was disappointing. “The road was developed only recently, but it has already started peeling off. If this is its condition before the monsoon has fully set in, it raises serious questions about the quality of work. The damaged stretch should be repaired immediately before it turns into a safety hazard,” he said.

DFCCIL officials did not respond to requests for comment. However, a maintenance team reached the site soon after the damage was reported and carried out temporary repair work on the affected patch.

Construction of the ROB began in 2020 with an original completion target of 2022. The project was delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic before finally being completed last month, said officials.