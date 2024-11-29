Rohini school receives bomb hoax email

A private school in Rohini was subject to a bomb hoax on Friday morning, right on the heels of a blast in Prashant Vihar that left one person injured on Thursday. Police conducted checks and students were evacuated as a safety precaution. (PTI)

A Delhi Police spokesperson said that their control room received a call from Venkateshwar Global School at 10.55am regarding a bomb threat email.

“On receiving the call, senior officers and staff immediately reached the spot. Further, bomb disposal team, dog squad, fire brigade, special cell, cyber cell, and special branch staff also reached the school,” he said.

Police said that the school was evacuated by the school management and a thorough check was carried out by the bomb detection squad. “Nothing suspicious was found. However, the source of the threat email is being verified. Legal action will be taken accordingly,” the spokesperson said.

School chairman Rajiv Solanki said: “The mail was four to five sentences long. It said that there was a bomb in the building. It was small in size and could be hidden anywhere. It said that we must have heard about the blast on Thursday and we should evacuate the building by noon.”

Solanki said that the students were evacuated within 20 minutes and police checked the entire premises, including students’ bags that were left behind.