Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohini school receives bomb hoax email

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 30, 2024 05:34 AM IST

A Delhi Police spokesperson said that their control room received a call from Venkateshwar Global School at 10.55am

A private school in Rohini was subject to a bomb hoax on Friday morning, right on the heels of a blast in Prashant Vihar that left one person injured on Thursday.

Police conducted checks and students were evacuated as a safety precaution. (PTI)
Police conducted checks and students were evacuated as a safety precaution. (PTI)

A Delhi Police spokesperson said that their control room received a call from Venkateshwar Global School at 10.55am regarding a bomb threat email.

“On receiving the call, senior officers and staff immediately reached the spot. Further, bomb disposal team, dog squad, fire brigade, special cell, cyber cell, and special branch staff also reached the school,” he said.

Police said that the school was evacuated by the school management and a thorough check was carried out by the bomb detection squad. “Nothing suspicious was found. However, the source of the threat email is being verified. Legal action will be taken accordingly,” the spokesperson said.

School chairman Rajiv Solanki said: “The mail was four to five sentences long. It said that there was a bomb in the building. It was small in size and could be hidden anywhere. It said that we must have heard about the blast on Thursday and we should evacuate the building by noon.”

Solanki said that the students were evacuated within 20 minutes and police checked the entire premises, including students’ bags that were left behind.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On