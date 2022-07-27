Row over ‘urdu’ name of Delhi college theatre escalates

Students from BR Ambedkar College, Delhi University, have alleged that the college authorities have forced them to change the Urdu name of their theatre society. The name of the theatre society, earlier known as ‘Ilhaam’, was changed to ‘Aarambh’ by its members on Monday, they said.

According to the theatre society’s members, they were forced to do so after an “ultimatum” given to them by the society’s convener, who allegedly told them that the funds for the theatre society will be stopped if they do not change the name.

The college’s principal, RN Dubey, however, refuted the allegations, and said, “I’m hearing this name for the first time... The staff council has never approved of any such name, or the name changing exercise... We are not concerned about such activities. The college staff council has neither given any such name nor changed it.”