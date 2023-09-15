The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency undertaking the development of the 82-km Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project between Delhi and Meerut, has completed the construction of a viaduct over the Blue Line corridor of the Delhi Metro near New Ashok Nagar — a key step towards the completion of the RRTS project, officials aware of the matter said.

RRTS viaduct above Delhi Metro’s Blue Line completed

The officials said this section of the RRTS will run above the Delhi Metro corridor at a height of 20m, adding that the construction of this elevated viaduct was carried out only during the night hours to ensure the convenience and safety of commuters along the Metro line. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) assisted NCRTC with the project work in this section, they said.

“The project ensures seamless connectivity for a smooth and uninterrupted travel experience for commuters,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC, adding that the project was aimed as a strategic solution to the national capital’s pollution conundrum.

The viaduct was constructed using the Tarini launching gantry, officials said. A gantry is a special-purpose mobile crane used in bridge construction which support precast boxes that form the bridge segments.

Officials said that a 90m-long foot over-bridge (FOB) is being constructed to connect the RRTS station with the Metro station. The planned FOB will run between the concourse levels of both the stations, officials added.

“Moreover, to provide better connectivity and accessibility to the station from the nearby areas, NCRTC is also constructing two more FOBs at this station that will connect to the residential areas nearby. So far, out of total 14km section within Delhi, construction of 10km is complete — 5km underground and 5km overhead. Besides, 90% of the pillar construction work has also been completed,” said Vats.

Officials said that through an integrated complex within the New Ashok Nagar Metro station, commuters will be able to interchange from the Metro train to RapidX train — the official name given to the trains under the RRTS. This, they said, will provide commuters the option to travel towards Meerut or other RRTS corridors once the project becomes operational by 2025.

NCRTC has completed the construction of a priority section of the RRTS corridor within Ghaziabad, and is awaiting an approved launch date. The construction of the section between Ghaziabad and Meerut is also nearly complete and will be made functional by March next year, officials said.

NCRTC aims to operationalise the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor by 2025.