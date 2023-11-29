Ruckus at House meet as 18 policies cleared

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi house of councillors witnessed scenes of pandemonium on Wednesday, as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members objected to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) introducing a large number of policy proposals directly in the house, bypassing the yet-to-be-formed standing committee — an all-powerful panel that controls MCD’s purse strings and ratifies the agenda for discussion in the house.

New Delhi, India - Nov. 29, 2023: BJP and AAP MCD councilors shout slogan with Poster during the Session, MCD Headquarters Civic Center in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The House was again adjourned till Next Date due to the ruckus created by both party councilors (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What added to the chaos was Congress members accusing AAP leaders of misbehaving with a woman councillor.

Amid the ruckus, the house managed to pass 18 policy proposals, postponed three matters, and rejected two items. No discussions were held on these proposals, which were cleared with voice vote even as BJP members carrying placards held protests in the well of the house, demanding the long-pending constitution of ward committees and the standing committee.

Among the matters that have been cleared are a new film shooting policy, and changes in some of the rebates provided by the property tax department, as well as addition of more than 10,000 CCTV cameras, around 3,000 security guards, and around 3,600 cleaning staff for MCD primary schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other issues discussed in the meeting included those related to sanitation, the cleaning of drains, the shortage of gardening staff, and community dogs and monkeys.

MCD has also decided to increase the minimum wage, in line with rates implemented by the Delhi government. “According to the proposal, unskilled workers will be paid ₹17,234, semi-skilled will get ₹18,993 and skilled workers will get ₹20,903 per month. Graduate and above workers will be paid a minimum wage of ₹22,744,” a statement from the mayor’s office said.

Earlier, unskilled workers were paid ₹16,792 , semi-skilled got ₹18,499 , skilled workers received ₹18,499 , while graduate workers got ₹22,147 .

AAP councilor Ankush Narang from Ranjeet Nagar raised the issue of senior MCD officials spending more time than the designated three years at sensitive posts, saying this was in violation of the transfer posting policy, and rotation in departments like the building department must be carried out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In response, leader of the opposition Raja Iqbal Singh said that the notices raised by BJP regarding pollution, dengue and other issues being faced by people were ignored, and AAP was only interested in transfer policy matters.

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, speaking after the conclusion of the meet, claimed that some AAP councillors misbehaved with Congress member Nazia Danish.

“Some councillors misbehaved with the leader of the Congress party in the MCD, Nazia Danish, when she was speaking… Action must be taken against the person,” he said.

BJP’s Singh, meanwhile, said that when the Congress councillor raised the issue of cleanliness in her area, an AAP councillor asked her to leave the Congress and sit with them. “This is the first time in the corporation’s history that ruling party councillors openly discussed swapping seats with opposition councillors,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}