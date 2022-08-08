Rules eased, Delhi driving test may get easier to clear from Monday

Passing the driving test in Delhi is likely to get slightly easier from Monday, with the state government likely to do away with some portions of the exercise that don’t compromise on safety standards, said transport department officials aware of the matter.

For instance, touching the yellow line during the ‘8’ formation will not lead to a candidate failing the test, neither will a two-wheeler rider touching the ground with both feet (known as a ‘two-foot’ touch), the officials said.

Further, a candidate will get 150 seconds to pass the parallel parking test, up from 120 seconds. Officials will also now remind candidates to wear a seat belt before taking the test. Earlier, a driver would be failed if they were not wearing seatbelts.

The changes come after recommendations by a panel set up by the excise department, in the wake of several candidates failing driving tests in Delhi. Transport officials said removing these aspects of the test won’t cause accidents and will, conversely, simplify the exercise.

Delhi has 15 functional driving tests tracks, of which 13 are automated. Around 200 people turn up for driving test at each centre on an average, of whom nearly 40% fail the tests, said a transport department official.

The committee comprised technical experts from the transport department and a member of the committee ruled out that the minor changes will compromise the safety of the drivers or others due to the changes.

No reaction was available from transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

A transport department official said around 30-40% candidates were failing tests at the automated tracks. The move will also help clear major backlogs for driver’s licenses.

“If a person fails the driving test, they are given a date for re-test usually a week later. Due to the large number of people failing the tests, there was a high pendency of people who were waiting to be assigned a date for the second test,” said a transport department official.

“The committee has submitted detailed recommendations, which also include some bits of the test that can be cut. These parts will be revised at various automated driving testing tracks from August 8,” said an official.

The above quoted transport department official said some points required simplification because people failed tests “even when they knew how to drive”.

“The committee has recommended increasing the width of the last circle designed for two-wheeler tests. The width of the last circle, where those applying for two-wheeler licenses have to do a spiral manoeuvre, is smaller than the other two circles. Due to the sudden change in the width, some people had to touch their feet on the ground for safety, a move that disqualified them. Now, the width of the last circle will be the same as the other two circles,” said the official.