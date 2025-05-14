RWAs raise alarm over water supply contract expiry in Malviya Nagar

With the public-private partnership (PPP) contract managing Malviya Nagar’s water supply set to expire in June, over two dozen residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in south Delhi have raised concerns over an imminent disruption in water services. The 12-year agreement under the Malviya Nagar Water Services (MNWS) project had improved water access and service delivery in the region, and residents now fear a crisis during the peak summer months if no successor agency is appointed in time. Launched in 2013, the MNWS was one of Delhi’s earliest PPP initiatives in the water sector. (HT Archive)

The RWAs have written to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), political representatives, and lieutenant governor VK Saxena, urging them to prevent a breakdown in services. They have called for continuity in operations until a new operator is selected and fully on-boarded.

Launched in 2013, the MNWS was one of Delhi’s earliest PPP initiatives in the water sector. It aimed to upgrade supply infrastructure and service levels, including round-the-clock access in select pockets such as Navjiwan Vihar and Geetanjali Enclave. While 24-hour water supply has remained limited, many areas have benefited from more reliable schedules, better pressure, and quicker complaint redressal.

Ruby Makhija, secretary of Navjiwan Vihar RWA, said the initiative brought tangible improvements to their locality. “The project resulted in significant reductions in leakages and contamination, and greatly improved the complaint resolution process. Our area received uninterrupted water supply. The original contract was due to end in December 2024, but a six-month extension was granted owing to the Delhi Assembly elections. That extension now ends in June, and still, no resolution has been found. We risk walking into a crisis in the middle of summer,” she said.

Shafali Mittal, secretary of the Sarvodaya Enclave RWA, echoed the concern. “Unlike Navjiwan and Geetanjali, we don’t get 24-hour supply, but we do receive water three times a day and the customer service has been excellent. The government should review the experience of residents and consider expanding such models elsewhere. We are deeply anxious about a possible disruption next month,” she said.

In a joint letter addressed to authorities, 26 RWAs—including those from Saket, Sarvapriya Vihar, Ekta Apartments, Golf View Apartments, and several blocks of Malviya Nagar—wrote: “Community members of Malviya Nagar are currently anxious about the impending expiry of the contract under which our area’s water supply services have been managed efficiently for over a decade.”

The letter noted improved water pressure, metering coverage, and responsive complaint systems. “With only a few weeks left until the current term ends and no operator finalised through re-tendering, this uncertainty is deeply worrying. This model has delivered sustained benefits to our area—something that took years to build. Any abrupt shift without a fully on-boarded successor agency could reverse this progress and create avoidable disruptions,” it said.

The RWAs urged the authorities to allow the current operator to continue until a proper transition is ensured: “The proven model must continue until the next operator is fully in place through due process.”

In 2012, the then Congress government had announced the 24x7 water supply pilot in pockets like Navjiwan Vihar and Geetanjali Enclave. However, challenges such as limited raw water availability, old pipelines, and inconsistent pressure—particularly on upper floors—prevented wider implementation. In 2021, the Delhi government proposed expanding the 24x7 model by dividing the city into three water zones, but the plan failed to progress.

To date, round-the-clock supply remains limited to a few localities under the MNWS project.

Officials from the DJB and the water minister’s office did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the matter.