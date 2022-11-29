Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Mini councillors’ status, funds for RWAs: Kejriwal's Delhi civic poll promise

Updated on Nov 29, 2022 05:22 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal said RWAs of Delhi will be empowered and will be given powers to run their areas. They will be provided with funds along with powers.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference.(File)
ByAniruddha Dhar

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the national capital will get political and financial powers and they will run like a mini-councillor of the ward if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi after the election.

Addressing a press conference just ahead of the civic polls, Kejriwal said the idea behind this vision is to "make people the owners of Delhi ('janata ko Dilli ka malik banana hai')".

"Today, we want to tell that if the AAP comes to power in the MCD after the municipal poll, we are going to really empower RWAs. We will give them political and financial powers," said Kejriwal, who is also the AAP's national convener.All of you appeal to vote for AAP by going door to door and sending Whatsapp messages.

“If any other party's councillor is made, he will not allow RWAs to work. You have to ensure that the AAP gets all 250 seats,” Kejriwal said.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4, largely being seen as a contest between the AAP, BJP and the Congress.

Both AAP and BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls. Votes will be counted on December 7.

Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

arvind kejriwal delhi mcd
