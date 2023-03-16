'Sad for the country..': Arvind Kejriwal on CBI FIR against Manish Sisodia

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that it is his plan to keep Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in custody for a long time.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)

"PM’s plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country!", he tweeted.

Kejriwal's comments came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a fresh corruption case against Sisodia and five others in connection with allegations in the 'Feedback Unit' which was keeping an eye on opposition parties and government officials.

On February 22, the central probe agency was granted the permission to prosecute Sisodia over the allegations of collecting 'political intelligence' details.

The Kejriwal government in 2015, proposed to form a 'Feedback Unit' to collect relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.

The CBI in its FIR alleged that Kejriwal moved the proposal in the cabinet meeting without circulating the agenda note. The Lieutenant Governor also didn't sanction the appointments in this unit, it further alleged.

Manish Sisodia is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate over allegations of money laundering in the Delhi excise policy case. He was arrested by the CBI over alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation in the excise policy, and sent to judicial custody.

