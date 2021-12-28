Sadbhavna, a Delhi Police scheme that reaches out to the vulnerable

NEW DELHI: When 26-year-old Rinki Chauhan, a post-graduate in Sociology and the wife of a factory worker in the Bawana industrial area, came to Delhi in 2017 with her husband to earn a living, she found that many children in their neighbourhood were not going to school and spent their time playing near a canal or swimming in it, risking their lives.

Concerned, Chauhan discussed the matter with the parents of some children, who expressed their helplessness in providing for their children’s education because of financial distress. She then spoke to her husband, Kanhaiya Chauhan, about it. He encouraged her to find a way to give them free education.

About a year ago, Chauhan started a free teaching centre in a non-functional factory building. What she started with just half a dozen children and without basic amenities such as books and stationery has now grown with at least 70 children. The centre is aided by the local Bawana police station under the Delhi Police’s community outreach programme called Sadbhavna.

“The police are now providing us with books and stationery apart from other amenities to run the teaching centre. Their involvement has encouraged more parents to send their children to the teaching centre. Some personnel also join us as teachers on weekends,” said Rinki Chauhan.

Sadbhavna and the idea behind it

On November 1, the Delhi Police launched Sadbhavna to help those in need. Under the programme, the pilot project of which began in the outer-north district, beat police personnel reach out to vulnerable sections and individuals, listen to their problems and extend help in whatever way possible.

“Under this scheme, our beat staffers also interact with children on streets and became friendly with them by addressing their problems wherever possible. This friendship between police personnel and children has a demonstrable effect in terms of keeping a vigil on illegal activities such as drug peddling, open drinking, and gambling. On some occasions, children have helped us with information about local criminals. The objective is also to keep children away from crimes,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav.

Officials said that every day, nearly 80 beat police personnel of the district go beyond their normal call of duty and help by feeding the homeless, providing them with woollen clothes, or assisting children in pursuing their education and careers.

The record of the work is compiled in the form of small stories and sent to higher-ups for necessary action. The three best stories are selected every day and the personnel involved in them are praised and encouraged. Thus far, beat police personnel have carried out over 2,100 activities that are considered beyond their normal call of duty.

The campaign will be launched in other districts soon, the officials said.

Success stories

Rinki Chauhan received assistance after two-beat policemen – Constables Srikant Dangi and Pradeep Antil – visited her teaching centre and found the children using plastic sacks to sit on the floor. As their parents were unable to afford books, the two constables pooled money with other colleagues and supplied such items to the teaching centre.

“At least three girls aged between 15 and 17 have taken up studies for the first time. Chauhan is an inspiration for many of us. We are now trying to rope in local factory owners to provide a regular fund to the teaching centre. Chauhan is visited by our officers routinely and has been provided with an emergency contact number if she needs any help,” said Constable Dangi.

Outputs of the scheme

Yadav said the Sadbhavna scheme has been getting a good response from the police personnel as well as the public. This exercise has resulted in creating a friendly image for the police which is acting as a force multiplier, the officer said.

“It has helped us create a robust intelligence network in the slums especially in Bawana, Narela, and Bhalswa Dairy. A significant change has been observed in the approach and behaviour of beat police staff as well. There is a visible shift from being unconcerned to now reaching out to the citizens of their beat areas and developing a humanitarian bond with them,” he added.

Experts’ opinion

Retired Indian Police Service officer Ashok Chand said that many such community police initiatives have been taken by the Delhi Police in the past but the problem lies in their continuity.

“Any initiative that is taken in the public interest should always be welcomed. If this initiative Sadbhavna is getting results, the officers behind it must be praised and motivated. The police headquarters should create a mechanism to ensure that such initiatives do not die mid-way. Community policing is an important aspect of policing and the best way to gain public confidence,” said Chand, who last served as additional commissioner in the Delhi Police.