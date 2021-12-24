Multi-city probes, over 50 CCTV clips: Cops trace missing Noida woman in Surat

Searches in several cities across multiple states, electronic surveillance and analysis of more than 50 CCTV footage were what the Noida Police had to resort to for tracing and bringing back home a woman, went missing over a week ago.

The 21-year-old woman, who lived with her sister and her husband in Sector 50 here, was tracked in Surat, Gujarat where she was found working at a beauty parlour, police officials said. “She had left home after a fight with her sister and brother-in-law. She told police that she was angry and had not informed them where she was going,” a police spokesperson said.

A 'missing' complaint was lodged at the local Sector 49 police station after which searches were conducted at several places within and outside Noida under the supervision of Inspector Vinod Kumar Singh, the official said. “Police teams looked for the woman at probable locations including Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Chandigarh, Ambala and several other nearby cities and towns.

Over 50 CCTV footage were analysed and electronic surveillance was also used to get a clue about the woman's whereabouts,” the spokesperson said. Ultimately, police teams investigating the case got a lead that she could be present in Surat, Gujarat, prompting the deployment of officials to the state.

“On Thursday, the woman was tracked down in Surat. She had started working at a parlour there but has been brought back and reunited with her family,” the police official said. The issue of the woman going missing from Noida had created a buzz among locals here, with residents' groups demanding prompt action by the police. The Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA) and the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Development Residents Welfare Association (DD RWA) hailed the police work in the case.