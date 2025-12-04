Safdarjung resident doctors strike work, demand action against dept chief who assaulted medico

Days after a senior resident doctor from the anaesthesia department at Safdarjung Hospital was allegedly physically assaulted by the head of the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) department, reportedly inside an operation theatre, around 300 resident doctors went on strike across all OTs on Wednesday, hampering routine surgeries and pain clinic services. The residents’ association has demanded immediate action against the HOD and said the strike will continue until this is done. (HT Archive)

Calling it a case of “workplace violence”, the medicos’ association said despite repeated requests, the hospital administration has not taken proper action, forcing resident doctors to continue their protest.

The alleged incident took place on November 28, when a senior anaesthesia resident was assaulted by the CTVS head. On Tuesday, the hospital issued a notice stating: “After the November 28, 2025 incident, the hospital has set up an inquiry committee that will begin its work immediately. For the duration of the probe, and to maintain neutrality, Director Professor Dr Manju Gupta — the next in seniority — has been appointed to officiate as the CTVS HOD.”

However, the residents’ association has demanded immediate action against the HOD and said the strike will continue until this is done.

A formal complaint was submitted and an institutional committee was constituted, with certain remedial steps and apologies reportedly agreed upon between the Resident Doctors’ Association of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and the administration.

“However, the administration has neither ensured meaningful, timebound redressal nor honoured the agreed terms, severely undermining residents’ faith in the grievance redressal mechanism,” the association said.

“On Thursday (Dec 4), the residents’ association has called for a board meeting to decide whether to extend the strike to all departments,” said a member of the association, requesting anonymity.

On Wednesday, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) also wrote to the hospital administration demanding a fair inquiry.

The hospital authorities have not responded to the matter so far.