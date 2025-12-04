Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Safdarjung resident doctors strike work, demand action against dept chief who assaulted medico

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 04:52 am IST

Calling it a case of “workplace violence”, the medicos’ association said despite repeated requests, the hospital administration has not taken proper action

Days after a senior resident doctor from the anaesthesia department at Safdarjung Hospital was allegedly physically assaulted by the head of the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) department, reportedly inside an operation theatre, around 300 resident doctors went on strike across all OTs on Wednesday, hampering routine surgeries and pain clinic services.

The residents’ association has demanded immediate action against the HOD and said the strike will continue until this is done. (HT Archive)
The residents’ association has demanded immediate action against the HOD and said the strike will continue until this is done. (HT Archive)

Calling it a case of “workplace violence”, the medicos’ association said despite repeated requests, the hospital administration has not taken proper action, forcing resident doctors to continue their protest.

The alleged incident took place on November 28, when a senior anaesthesia resident was assaulted by the CTVS head. On Tuesday, the hospital issued a notice stating: “After the November 28, 2025 incident, the hospital has set up an inquiry committee that will begin its work immediately. For the duration of the probe, and to maintain neutrality, Director Professor Dr Manju Gupta — the next in seniority — has been appointed to officiate as the CTVS HOD.”

However, the residents’ association has demanded immediate action against the HOD and said the strike will continue until this is done.

A formal complaint was submitted and an institutional committee was constituted, with certain remedial steps and apologies reportedly agreed upon between the Resident Doctors’ Association of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and the administration.

“However, the administration has neither ensured meaningful, timebound redressal nor honoured the agreed terms, severely undermining residents’ faith in the grievance redressal mechanism,” the association said.

“On Thursday (Dec 4), the residents’ association has called for a board meeting to decide whether to extend the strike to all departments,” said a member of the association, requesting anonymity.

On Wednesday, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) also wrote to the hospital administration demanding a fair inquiry.

The hospital authorities have not responded to the matter so far.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Safdarjung resident doctors strike work, demand action against dept chief who assaulted medico
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Around 300 resident doctors at Safdarjung Hospital went on strike after a senior anaesthesia resident was allegedly assaulted by the head of the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery department during an operation. The medicos' association claims the administration has failed to address the issue, prompting continued protests. An inquiry committee has been formed, but demands for immediate action persist.