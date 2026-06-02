Saidulajab building collapse: Building owner, family have several properties in the area

“Zaildar Estate Private Road… Trespassers will be prosecuted,” reads a black signboard at the entrance of the street in Saidulajab where a building collapse killed six people on Saturday evening. According to police, the so-called “estate” is owned by three brothers including 71-year-old Karamveer Zaildar, who was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday.

According to another officer, Zaildar’s name appears on lease agreements executed with tenants operating a co-working space and a media firm from the building. (Hindustan Times)

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Zaildar, a resident of Church Road in Vasant Kunj, was nabbed after a nearly 48-hour search in connection with the collapse of the building, where two additional floors were allegedly being constructed atop an existing four-storey structure.

Investigators privy with the case details, who asked not to be identified, said local residents had immediately identified Zaildar as the owner of the building soon after the collapse, but police were able to establish the ownership trail only after obtaining documents on Sunday.

“A few hours after the incident, locals told us that he was the owner of the building. We were able to ascertain this after obtaining documents carrying his name,” the officer cited above said.

According to another officer, Zaildar’s name appears on lease agreements executed with tenants operating a co-working space and a media firm from the building.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the investigation has also revealed that Zaildar and his family own multiple land parcels in Saidulajab and along the same street where the collapse occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the investigation has also revealed that Zaildar and his family own multiple land parcels in Saidulajab and along the same street where the collapse occurred. {{/usCountry}}

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“It has emerged during the investigation that the coaching centre adjacent to the collapsed building also belongs to the Zaildar family,” an officer said.

Investigators said records examined so far indicate that the property was registered in the name of Zaildar’s father, Mangal Singh, as recently as 2020. “We are yet to obtain all ownership documents from Karamveer, but the lease documents available with us carry his name,” the officer added.

Police said Zaildar and his family own several properties in the area that have been leased to coaching institutes, offices and co-working establishments.

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“We have also been informed about court cases involving some of the land parcels owned by Mangal Singh. Those matters are sub-judice and not part of the present investigation for now,” the officer said.

The collapse occurred around 7.25pm on Saturday in the congested neighbourhood near Saket Metro station. The building crumpled onto a canteen where several students were having dinner. Six people were killed.

The lane where the building stood is lined with similar multi-storey structures. “The entire area is filled with buildings having four, five and even six storeys,” a senior police officer said.

The investigation has also brought to light that authorities had been alerted about construction activity at the site months before the collapse.

A letter sent by Delhi Police in March to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), reviewed by HT, flagged the construction of the fifth floor at the property located at Khasra No. 261, Lane No. 5, Westend Marg.

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Addressed to the district commissioner, the letter sought verification of whether the construction was being carried out according to sanctioned plans. “Please verify the fact whether the construction is as per sanctioned plan or otherwise. Necessary police assistance will be provided as and when required,” the station house officer of Mehrauli police station wrote.