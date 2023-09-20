Sajjan Kumar let off in one 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar of the charges of murder, rioting and arson in a case pertaining to the 1984 anti Sikh riots in which six people were killed.

According to the prosecution, Sajjan Kumar indulged in acts of rioting armed with deadly weapons with the object to loot, damage, burn the properties and kill members of the Sikh community in Sultanpuri area. (HT Archive)

“The accused Sajjan Kumar is given benefit of doubt and acquitted for the offences under Section 109 (abetment) read with Sections 147 (rioting),148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153A (promoting enmity between different group), 295 (defiling place of worship), 302 (murder), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the Indian Penal Code and also for the offence under Section 153A,” special judge Geetanjali Goel said in a short order.

Despite getting acquitted in this matter Kumar will continue to remain in Tihar Jail serving a life sentence in another case related to the 1984 riots.

The court was hearing a case pertaining to incidents that took place in Sultanpuri area on November 1, 1984, resulting in the death of six people, during the anti-Sikh riots which erupted in the national capital after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

The court also acquitted two other accused, Ved Prakash Pial and Brahmanand Gupta, of similar allegations levelled against them in the matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also alleged that Kumar instigated and abetted the members of the unlawful assembly by giving provocative speeches and promoting violent enmity against the members of the Sikh community.

Charges under sections 109, 147, 148, 149, 153A, 295, 302 and 436 of the IPC were framed against the accused on July 7, 2010.

Initially, the case was filed against five people, including Sajjan Kumar. However, two accused passed away during the trial.

A detailed judgment was not available till late Wednesday evening.

The case was registered by the Delhi Police at Sultanpuri police station on November 1, 1984.

However, in 2005, CBI registered a case against Kumar and five other accused, after the ministry of home affairs issued directions to re-examine the cases, upon considering the recommendations by the Nanavati Commission in its report on February 9, 2005.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said that Kumar’s acquittal is a “black day for minorities and secularism and a blot on justice, human rights and rule of law in the country”, ANI reported.