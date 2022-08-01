Sanjay Arora to take over as Delhi’s police commissioner today

Sanjay Arora will take over as Delhi’s police commissioner at 11am on Monday, an official said. Arora is expected to arrive at the Delhi Police headquarters by 10:45am.

Arora, who headed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, replaces Rakesh Asthana as Delhi’s police commissioner. Asthana was appointed as the Delhi police chief in July last year. He retired on July 31. Arora will be Delhi’s 25th police chief after the commissionerate system came into force in 1975. He could remain at the helm for at least three years till July 31, 2025, when he retires.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Indian Police Service officer of the 1988 batch, Arora belongs to the Tamil Nadu cadre. An engineering graduate from Rajasthan’s Malviya National Institute of Technology, he has served as superintendent of police in Tamil Nadu districts and the Special Task Force.

In 1991, Arora played a pivotal role in forming the Special Security Group that provides security to VIPs.