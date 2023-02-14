Sarai Kale Khan flyover is 60% complete, says PWD

The new three-lane Sarai Kale Khan flyover, coming up parallel to the one that exists at the traffic hub, is expected to be finished ahead of its July 2023 deadline, officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said on Monday.

The existing flyover at Sarai Kale Khan T-junction takes commuters from Ashram and Maharani Bagh towards ITO intersection, but the traffic moving in the opposite direction at surface level are currently forced to halt at the signal located under the flyover. The new flyover will facilitate vehicles moving from Ghaziabad and ITO towards Ashram crossing. Currently, the stretch witnesses traffic coming from Akshardham, Delhi-Meerut expressway and Mayur Vihar merging with that coming from ITO.

The Public Works Department plans to complete the construction work on the Sarai Kale Khan flyover project by April this year, officials overseeing the project have stated. A senior PWD official stated that almost 60% of the civil work has been completed and the project is running ahead of projected timeline. “Even though the original deadline was July 2023, we are targeting to complete the project by April end. The pier shafts concerting is nearing completion and the ramps are ready,” the official added. The width of the flyover ramps varies between 90 meters to 95 meters.

Saying that the new flyover will be completed by April-end, a PWD official who is associated with the project, said that signal under the flyover is located at the point where vehicles from ITO side turn towards the Inter-State Bus Terminus, Nizamuddin railway station and the Metro station, leading to traffic congestion. “The traffic load is expected to up further with the Rapid Rail terminus coming up at the same point,” the official said asking not to be named.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia laid the foundation stone for the project on September 6, while the work order was issued on July 15, 2022. The project is estimated to cost of ₹65.55 crore.

The agency is also working on another flyover in close vicinity at the Ashram intersection, extending the existing structure over the busy traffic intersection up to Delhi Noida Delhi Flyway, with ramps towards Sarai Kale Khan. Elaborate traffic diversions for the work has led to chaotic traffic on the arterial stretch. Sisodia had announced on February 2, that the extension will be finished by the end of this month.

Besides the new flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, PWD will also build wider footpaths and earmark separate pedestrian space,” official stated. PWD will develop two U-turns under the six-lane flyover. “In terms of beautification, murals and sculptures will also be set up at traffic island and under the flyover. Vertical gardens along with drip irrigation system along the walls will also be incorporated in the project,” the official added.