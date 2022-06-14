Sarojini revamp plan NDMC’s brainchild, says BJP leader
New Delhi: After the Delhi government announced names of five markets for redevelopment including Sarojini Nagar market, New Delhi Municipal Council member and senior BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal claimed that the revamp of the South Delhi market was the brainchild of the council, which has discussed it several times.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also a member of the NDMC by virtue of being the New Delhi MLA. Unlike the MCD, the NDMC comprises of members nominated by the Centre.
“On November 28 the proposal for the redevelopment of Sarojini Nagar market was discussed in the council and all the council members unanimously agreed that a detailed project report should be put up before the council members and then all stakeholders will also to be made a part of the discussion before reaching a final conclusion,” Chahal said in a statement, alleging that Kejriwal was lying about the market redevelopment plan.
Sarojini Nagar market comes under the jurisdiction of the NDMC. According to the NDMC plans, claimed Chahal, the market will be redeveloped on international standards.
“In the last seven years Arvind Kejriwal has not spent a single day or hour for the re-development plan of Sarojini Nagar market,” Chahal claimed.
Despite repeated attempts, there was no comment on the matter from the chief minister’s office.
