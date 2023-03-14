Satish Kaushik death: Probe in foul play allegations stalled

The Delhi Police on Monday said that a woman who had alleged foul play in the death of actor, filmmaker Satish Kaushik has refused to join the investigation.

Actor-director Satish Kaushik. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the woman, the estranged wife of the industrialist at whose farmhouse Kaushik died on February 9, had claimed that her husband and some others were responsible for the actor’s death.

The investigating officer had sent a notice to the woman to appear for questioning on Monday, but she refused to do so.

The woman instead alleged that the investigating officer in the case should be changed.

When contacted, a senior police officer said, “We are looking into her objections and further action will be taken accordingly.”

In her complaint to the police commissioner on Saturday, the woman accused her husband and others of allegedly “conspiring and murdering” the 66-year-old veteran actor to avoid paying ₹15 crore they owed him. She claimed Kaushik and her husband had an altercation at their Dubai house in August 2022, and actor “demanded his ₹15 crore back that he had given to [her] husband for investment, but he lost it during Covid-19 pandemic.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kaushik died in the early hours of February 9. Delhi Police on Saturday said that according to the autopsy report , “the preliminary cause of death was cardiac arrest due to coronary artery blockage”.