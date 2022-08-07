Satyendar Jain withdraws bail plea after hospital release, wife gets interim bail
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday withdrew his interim bail application filed on health grounds in connection with a money laundering case, after his counsel informed a city court of his discharge from Lok Nayak hospital, where he was admitted since July 8.
Jain is currently in judicial custody but was admitted in Lok Nayak hospital due to ill health. Special judge Geetanjali Goel allowed the withdrawal, even as she granted interim bail to the minister’s wife Poonam Jain. She was named alongside the accused in the charge sheet filed by the agency, with the judge noting that Poonam Jain was not arrested during the investigation.
Last month, the Enforcement Directorate moved the Delhi high court asking that Jain be medically examined at a central government hospital, claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator may influence the state government-run Lok Nayak, where he was admitted till Saturday.
On July 28, acting on the ED’s plea, the high court restrained a trial court from considering Jain’s medical report from Lok Nayak.
Jain has been under treatment in Lok Nayak hospital for nearly a month, after doctors at the facility advised him two to three weeks of bed rest, given his history of ailments and “present condition”.
He was first admitted to the public hospital on June 20 for chest pain. While being discharged on July 1, doctors listed a history of his ailments.
The report by Lok Nayak doctors was corroborated by the Tihar Jail doctor, who found that the report was genuine.
According to Jain’s interim bail application, filed in the trial court on July 12 on health grounds, the minister fell in the jail bathroom on June 18 and had “uneasiness” in his chest on June 20, following which he was taken to GB Pant hospital.
The plea further said Jain was referred to Lok Nayak hospital due to his nature of ailments, following which a medical board of three doctors evaluated his health.
Meanwhile, Jain’s wife, Poonam was granted interim bail on Saturday, as the court extended the interim bail granted to two more accused — Ajit Prasad Jain and Sunil Kumar Jain —last week. The judge also sought the ED’s response on the regular bail pleas of the accused and posted the matter for hearing on August 20.
Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was first sent to police custody followed by judicial custody.
The case is based on a 2017 FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the minister. ED has accused him of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him and in which he was holding shares, while amassing wealth disproportionate to his income.
According to ED, Jain transferred money to Kolkata through a hawala channel and got it back from dummy companies in the form of accommodation entries, even though he could not show the source of the money received.
-
India, Spain and Latin America: AMU symposium discusses areas of co-operation
Foreign diplomats and faculty members of the Aligarh Muslim University discussed the language, culture and arts that bind India, Spain and Latin American countries in spirit despite being continents apart. They had come together for the symposium of the Department of Foreign Languages, Faculty of International Studies on 'Socio-Culture Relationship between India, Spain and Latin America' organised on Friday.
-
Ludhiana: Missing 12-year-old boy found murdered in gutter of abandoned building
A 12-year-old boy, who was missing for the past two days, was found murdered in the gutter of an abandoned building in Machhiwara Bypass on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Harsh of Ambedkar Colony, Samrala. Police found a piece of cloth wrapped around the boy's face and he had multiple injuries. Samrala police have sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem and lodged a murder case against unidentified assailants.
-
Blast case solved with arrest of two JKGF operatives in Ramban
With the arrest of two terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the case of grenade attack on Ind police post in Ramban district on August 2, wherein two policemen were injured, officials said. An FIR was registered under sections 307, 120-B, 121 of the IPC and 4/5 of the Explosives Act at the Gool police station and investigations were taken up.
-
Ludhiana: Labourer nabbed for murdering his nephew
A labourer was arrested on Friday for allegedly bludgeoning Viren Sada's nephew to death with a wooden log in Tugal village. His wife had left him and started living with the victim, a native of Saharsa in Bihar, 38, Upendra Sada, police said. The suspect's wife, Saviya Devi said around 15 days ago, Viren also shifted to Tugal and started working as a farm labourer. A murder case has been registered against Viren.
-
Ludhiana: CWG hero Vikas Thakur arrives in hometown to rousing reception
Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medallist Vikas Thakur received a rousing reception as Thakur's arrived in his hometown of Ludhiana on Saturday. Vikas, 28, who secured his third CWG medal for weightlifting in the 96-kg category in Birmingham, first reached Hotel Red Mango in Sahnewal with a huge cavalcade of supporters and police vehicles, where he was greeted with a floral welcome by hundreds of fans, neighbours and relatives.
