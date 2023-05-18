SC issues notice to ED on Delhi ex-minister Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to Enforcement Directorate on former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain's plea seeking bail in a money laundering case against him.

Also Read | Tihar Jail to order pysch evaluation on ex-Delhi minister Jain

Delhi ex-heath minister Satyendra Jain(File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Court also granted liberty to Jain to move the vacation bench of the top court with his plea, which challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

Earlier on May 15, Jain moved Supreme Court seeking bail in a money laundering case against him. He has challenged the Delhi High Court's order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Satyendra Jain. The HC while dismissing the Satyendar Jain bail plea stated that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential of tampering with evidence. Satyender Jain/applicant, at this stage, can't be held to clear the twin conditions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.