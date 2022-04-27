SC directs Haryana govt to protect Aravallis from further encroachment
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Haryana government to protect the Aravallis from further encroachment after the Faridabad municipal authority, which cleared slums spread across 150 acres of forest land last year, informed the court about squatters overrunning the land.
A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, AS Oka and CT Ravikumar directed the Haryana home secretary to extend all logistical support to the officers of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF). Simultaneously, the bench ordered the secretary, forests department, to carry out plantation on the area where encroachments were removed.
The order said, “We are informed that the corporation is unable to take follow up steps owing to security reasons. In that case, MCF may make suitable request for police protection to concerned authorities. The secretary, home department, state of Haryana, is directed to ensure all logistical support is extended by police department as requested by MCF.”
The matter will be heard next on May 10.
Senior advocate Arun Bharadwaj, appearing for MCF, informed the court that the demolition of the slums on the 150-acre plot in Lakkarpur village was completed in August last year. However, the rubble is still lying at the site which the corporation is finding difficult to remove due to local resistance. He requested police protection for the MCF officials and for a dedicated police beat box to be installed in the area to monitor further encroachment.
For Haryana, additional advocate general Ruchi Kohli said that state was taking action against encroachments on the forest land. However, the status report filed by MCF in the court said, “The corporation is regularly carrying out drives on the corporation land in Lakkarpur village, the latest drive being carried out on April 21 and 22, to remove new temporary shades with tarpaulin cover in association with the district administration and local police.”
“The demolition waste from some of the corporation land has already been lifted by the MCF…However, the officials are facing stiff resistance, while lifting the demolition waste, from some miscreants from the said land,” the report said. Bharadwaj said that the corporation is also constructing a boundary wall around the land for which tendering process has been initiated.
On March 31 this year, the court had ordered both the Faridabad municipal commissioner and the superintendent of police to ensure “the land in question is not misused or encroached upon in future.” The court also directed the state government to speed up redevelopment or afforestation in the area.
In a separate order on February 19, 2021, the court directed the removal of encroachments on Aravalli forest land in Khori Gaon. For the evictees, the state government and the civic body introduced the “Housing Plan for Rehabilitation of Khori Jhuggi Dwellers” under which alternate housing was to be provided for eligible applicants.
The municipal authority informed the court that 1,009 applicants were found eligible for allotment of alternate housing at Dabua Colony and Bapu Nagar in Faridabad, and that the allotment letters will commence from the end of this month.
The bench ordered the state government to issue certificates of structural stability and habitability before it starts giving possession of the flats, after the Sanjay Parikh, the lawyer for slum dwellers, complained that the houses were in pathetic condition.
Student unions oppose proposed three-fold fee hike in SPPU campus courses
Pune: Various student organisations and unions organised a meeting to protest the proposed three-fold hike in courses conducted on the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus. Students Helping Hand organisation, president, Kuldeep Ambekar, said, “Many students are working at various places or at the university's earn and learn scheme to support themselves. They cannot afford to pay such high fees.”
SPPU signs MoU with 100-year-old Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya
PUNE In a bid to encourage students to learn new things about music, the Savitribai Phule Pune University on Tuesday signed an MoU with Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya to start new courses and research programs in music. On this occasion SPPU vice-chancellor prof Nitin Karmalkar was present along with SPPU Innovation cell director Apurva Palkar, Lalit Kala Kendra head Pravin Bhole, Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya president Pandit Vikas Kashalkar and vice-president Pandurang Mukhade.
Bahraich DM shows how to create wealth from waste
Bahraich : District magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra has blazed a new trail, demonstrating how to create wealth from agricultural waste, so that stubble burning and other such harmful practices may be kicked. Dr Chandra collected and sold dry leaves that fell from trees in his residence and district collectorate. To note, earlier Dr Chandra made news after serving sugarcane juice on Holi to promote sugarcane farming in the terai belt along the Indo-Nepal border.
Dust storm triggers power outages in Gurugram
Gurugram: A squall on Monday night, which lasted for about an hour, caused power to be disrupted for several hours in the city, officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) said on Tuesday. Officials, however, did say that most of Sector 4 remained without power for at least 12 hours after an electricity pole was damaged due to strong winds causing disruption in distribution lines.
Finger prints from previous murder sites to be matched with ones at Khevrajpur
Prayagraj police will match the finger print samples found at crime scene at Khevrajpur with those found from the murder spots of similar incidents in the past. Police said this would help establish if any particular gang was behind multiple murders in trans-Ganga area including the recent one in which five members of the same family battered to death in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai area.
