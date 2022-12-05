SC hackathon to focus on efficient filing and listing of cases

The Supreme Court will soon organise its first hackathon to solicit innovative ideas for making the procedure of filing and listing of cases in the top court more efficient.

Initiated at the instance of Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the hackathon will identify innovative ideas and to explore practical propositions for refining and bringing in efficiency in the existing process followed by the registry.

The event will be organised under the supervision of justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. It will see participants brainstorming to come up with ideas for upgrading the ecosystem by generating out-of-the-box solutions.