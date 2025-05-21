Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SC seeks Haryana advocates body stand on appointment of ex-judge in poll tribunal

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
May 21, 2025 08:52 AM IST

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said it had sought the views of the state bar council but got no response

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Haryana Bar Council to inform its stand on the appointment of a retired judge in the poll tribunal to oversee elections in the state.

The pleas were filed after allegations over the fairness and transparency in conducting elections in various district bar associations in Punjab and Haryana were raised. (File)
The pleas were filed after allegations over the fairness and transparency in conducting elections in various district bar associations in Punjab and Haryana were raised. (File)

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said it had sought the views of the state bar council but got no response.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas related to the elections of district bar associations of Karnal and Rohtak in Haryana.

The pleas were filed after allegations over the fairness and transparency in conducting elections in various district bar associations in Punjab and Haryana were raised.

“As of now, it is difficult to say whether there is any prima facie merit in the allegations and counter allegations. However, in order to ensure that the Bar Council, as a statutory body, remains above Board, we have suggested on the previous date of hearing that they may nominate a former Judge of the high court, especially if anyone who is well-conversant with the functioning of the Bar Association/Bar Council, to act as the Election Tribunal, to conduct State wide elections. We are still awaiting the response from the State Bar Council,” the bench said.

The top court, therefore, directed the chairman of the bar council to submit a proposal on the issue within five days and posted the hearing on May 27.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / SC seeks Haryana advocates body stand on appointment of ex-judge in poll tribunal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On