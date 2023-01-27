SC to hear AAP plea on Delhi mayor election on Feb 3

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking timely election of mayor and deputy mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and a direction to restrain the nominated councillors to the House from exercising their vote.

The petition filed on Thursday by advocate Shadan Farasat was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud for urgent listing. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for the petitioners-- Oberoi and AAP Leader of the House in MCD Mukesh Goel-- told the court that the matter relates to the mayor election in Delhi.

The bench, also comprising justice Dipankar Dutta, ordered the petition to be listed on February 3 for hearing. The petition has sought the mayor election to be held in a time-bound manner as the same has been delayed for over a month despite AAP securing majority in the MCD polls declared on December 7.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP scored a historic victory by sweeping 134 out of 250 wards. It ended the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 15-year reign over the municipal body. The BJP managed to win only 104 wards finishing second followed by the Congress which garnered a measly nine wards.

The petition has also urged the top court not to allow the 10 nominated members in the House to cast vote. These members were nominated by the Lieutenant Governor(LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena, as aldermen. On January 6, when the MCD assembled for the first time, the election to the posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee could not be held due to a ruckus over the preference being given by the Presiding officer Satya Sharma to administer oath to the 10 aldermen in preference over the elected councillors. The House met for a second time earlier this week but the election could not be held.

On Wednesday, at a press conference, AAP leader and Kalkaji MLA Atishi said that MCD was facing a constitutional crisis as an elected party is not being allowed to form a government. She indicated that the party was contemplating to approach the Supreme Court.

This is not the first time that the AAP has taken recourse to courts in matters concerning MCD. In March, when the elections to the trifurcated MCD (East, South and North as it existed prior to its reunification by Parliament in April), were getting delayed, the AAP had approached the top court for a direction to ensure timely holding of elections.

In its latest petition, the AAP’s mayoral candidate and leader of the House have cited several provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act to show how the party is not being allowed to carry on with the functioning of the House. According to the petition, the elected councillors are given oath in precedence over the aldermen. It further stated that the election of mayor and deputy Mayor should be held as per law which does not permit aldermen to cast vote.

